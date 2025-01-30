NASCAR Bowman Gray Prize Money: How Much Will the Winner of the Clash Make?

The unofficial start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will take place this Sunday. Although this event does not count towards the championship points, victory here aims to boost a driver’s confidence for subsequent short-track races and pad their wallets even before the points races commence.

Last year, the Clash’s prize purse at the L.A. Coliseum was a hefty $2,210,000. Following a monumental $7.7 billion television deal, with $1.1 billion earmarked annually, the stakes have been raised even higher for this year’s Clash. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, broadcasting via his official X handle, the purse for this year’s event has soared to an impressive $3,002,500.

Overall purse for the Clash (includes the general per-race payout to charter teams; charter teams must compete in the event): $3,002,500 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 29, 2025

This sum includes the standard per-race payouts to charter teams, which are obligated to participate in the event. This year’s Clash at the historical Bowman Gray Stadium promises to be more captivating than ever, especially since it marks the first Cup race at the venue since 1971.

Adding to the intrigue, as Kyle Petty revealed, during the time his father, Richard Petty, raced here, the track lacked both a pit road and an infield. Instead, teams made pit stops outside the track near turn three and re-entered at turn four. NASCAR plans to revive this unique arrangement for the Clash. It will certainly be fascinating to see how this element influences the dynamics of the race.

When Denny Hamlin said that NASCAR Clash race is a financial loss for teams

During a candid discussion with Dale Earnhardt Jr. following last year’s Clash, Hamlin delved into the financial ramifications of the preseason exhibition race. Despite the substantial purse of $2.2 million, Hamlin was not impressed, pointing out,

“It’s 25% [Of what a normal race pays]. So, economically this race is a loss no matter what you do to it. It gets to a point where this is not an investment for the teams anymore. If you asked all of us, if we had the option, all teams probably would opt out of participating in the Clash because it has a bad negative impact.”

As this season’s purse has been adjusted a bit, it remains to be seen whether Hamlin’s views have shifted.