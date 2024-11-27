“I Don’t Want to Do Anything”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up on New NASCAR Partnership for 2025

After stepping away from broadcasting this season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make a comeback in 2025 with TNT Sports and Amazon Prime, where he will analyze 10 races from the booth alongside Adam Alexander and Steve Letarte. Alexander will handle play-by-play duties for both networks, while former crew chief Letarte and Junior will provide analysis.

Dale Jr. expressed great enthusiasm about his return. Having previously collaborated with Letarte during his time at Hendrick Motorsports from 2010 to 2014, Dale is looking forward to reuniting in the booth with a familiar face.

Although he has never worked with Adam Alexander before, Dale Jr. recently shared on his podcast that Alexander’s thoughtful gestures have left a strong impression, revealing just how remarkable a person Adam is.

He explained, “When I started broadcasting everybody in the NBC bubble was very supportive of course, always giving me great feedback. Outside of the NBC family, Adam was really one of the few people that constantly was texting me and uh just saying nice things and just being supportive and for no reason other than just because he’s a good guy.”

Junior went on to detail his feelings about broadcasting, saying,

“I do enjoy broadcasting…but I don’t want to broadcast with people that I don’t enjoy being around. I don’t want to do anything in life around people that I don’t enjoy being around.”

“And in a broadcast booth, you’re really close in proximity throughout the entire weekend with those individuals. So, absolutely, I want those relationships to be great and it sounds like that is absolutely going to be the case.”

Letarte and Alexander echo Dale Jr.’s enthusiasm

Alexander, who most recently served as the lead announcer for Fox Sports’ Xfinity Series coverage, will be teaming up with Junior and Letarte for the first time.

Given his ongoing communication with Dale Jr., the transition to working together is expected to be smooth. After the announcement of his inclusion in the TNT Sports broadcasting team, Alexander expressed his excitement about returning to TNT.

He mentioned his profound respect for Dale Jr. and Letarte and his anticipation of calling races alongside them. Meanwhile, Letarte seemed thrilled about the opportunity to work with the 15-time Most Popular Driver Award winner yet again.

He remarked on TNT’s rich history of NASCAR coverage and expressed his eagerness to add to that legacy when TNT’s coverage kicks off in June.

Prime Video will broadcast five Cup Series races starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, followed by events in Nashville, Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono. TNT Sports will begin its coverage at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, continuing with races in Chicago, Sonoma, Dover, and Indianapolis.