“No Incentive for Him to Do That”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Honest Prediction About New Partnership With Adam Alexander

One of the most expected stretches of the 2025 Cup Series season is the five races that TNT Sports will broadcast this season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in the booth for these events alongside his former crew chief Steve Letarte and veteran commentator Adam Alexander. While he has experience working with Letarte, he is not yet accustomed to Alexander.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, he made an optimistic prediction of how things will be between them. Alexander had previously worked for TNT Sports between 2010 and 2014. He most recently served as the play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports. He has ended a 19-year relationship with the company to join hands with Dale Jr.

This wealth of knowledge and Alexander’s character have led Dale Jr. to eagerly look forward to their association. He told Athlon Sports, “I knew he was a good guy because when I started broadcasting, everyone on the NBC side was very nice and supportive, but the only person outside of that bubble that regularly texted me was Adam. He was like, ‘Hey man, I think you’re doing great.’ There was no incentive for him to do that.”

Dale Jr. had a great relationship with Rick Allen and Jeff Burton when working with them at NBC Sports. They spent a lot of time together when they were not working and were close friends. He believes that he would have a similar friendship with Alexander.

“What I’m sensing is that I’ll have that with Adam,” he added. “I know Steve, and we’ll get along great, but I need to be best friends with who I work with. I’m at a point in my life where building personal relationships and becoming friends is important.” He expects to be able to trust Alexander and share many things with him. That is bound to be big pressure.

TNT Sports will begin its coverage on June 28 in Atlanta and follow for the next four races. The trio will also be a part of Amazon Prime’s coverage of the season.

Dale Jr. will provide colorful commentary, Letarte will be the analyst, and Alexander will serve the role of the play-by-play announcer. The expectation is that their collective experience will provide an entertaining narrative for fans when it is delivered conversationally.

Meanwhile, the opening half of the season, including the 67th Daytona 500 will be covered by Fox Sports. Mike Joy will be joined by former drivers Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer in the booth to announce the famed event.