“I Feel Like It’s Disrespectful”: Joey Logano Can’t Stand This Habit of People

Joey Logano draws a hard line when it comes to conduct on the racetrack. He competes with force, gives no ground, and treats every incident as a matter of position and principle. Away from the car, however, his tone shifts. He greets people with ease and carries himself without edge. That said, this contrast does not extend to everything. Certain habits test his patience, and he makes no effort to hide it.

Logano spoke about one such issue during the 12 Questions podcast when Jeff Gluck asked whether he tends to arrive early, late, or on time. The Team Penske driver left no room for ambiguity. He arrives early and not slightly early, but consistently ahead of schedule. In fact, he does so everywhere.

That practice, in his view, reflects respect, while anything else sends the opposite message. As he explained, “I’m early for everything. For one, I can’t stand people who are late because I feel like it’s disrespectful, so I don’t want to be that guy. I don’t want anyone ever waiting on me.

“I stress out about it, if I’m being honest. I think, ‘What if I get in a traffic jam or something happens and I’m late?’ So I just get there early, and that’s OK. I can do something while I wait.”

The 17th season of the 12 Questions series kicks off, once again, with @joeylogano: https://t.co/mMCIa6Prlc — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 10, 2026

For Logano, punctuality does not operate on a sliding scale. He accepts inconvenience on his end rather than risk imposing it on someone else. When asked whether he would rather put himself out than cause delay for others, he answered without hesitation. “One hundred percent.”

In his mind, that approach shows basic courtesy. When someone arrives late, it frustrates the #22 Team Penske driver, and he forms a judgment in that moment, concluding that the person has chosen to waste everyone’s time and has placed themselves above the group.

That behavior crosses a line. And it is a sign that someone does not value the time of others. While many people shrug it off, for Logano it ranks as a firm personal irritant. It sits in the category of habits that linger longer than the moment itself.

Likewise, Logano’s patience also wears thin in another setting tied to race weekends. Once the checkered flag falls, he encounters a different kind of problem. Traffic leaving the racetrack tests him. He believes the flow often lacks order and could improve with planning.

In his view, better systems would reduce delays and prevent drivers from blocking one another. He does not see the purpose in creating bottlenecks that hold people in place. Whether on the racetrack or beyond it, Logano reacts to anything that wastes time or disrupts order.