Bubba Wallace on How “Frustrating” Charter Negotiations Impact His NASCAR Future

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (left) talks with a crew member during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The NASCAR charter agreement saga has gone on for several months now and not everyone is on board with the terms produced by the governing body. The organizers had set a deadline for the teams to sign the new agreement by midnight this Friday. However, as per reports, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have not signed the same yet.

23XI has long made it clear that they’re not content with what NASCAR has offered to the racing outfit in the new charter agreement and a deal is seemingly far from being signed. The situation is now affecting Bubba Wallace’s future with the team.

The #23 driver does not have long left on his contract. However, until the charter agreement is signed, talks surrounding contract extensions cannot begin. This has left Wallace frustrated and he’s not the only one feeling that way.

Statement from 23XI ownership pic.twitter.com/z0z5rjRjEP — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) September 7, 2024

“My process has been going hand-in-hand with the charter agreement, so it’s frustrating to see where we’re at…because that impacts my life and livelihood and everything moving forward for my future,” Wallace told the media.

Team owner Denny Hamlin is also not happy about the situation. Wallace could be racing at a new outfit if nothing is agreed upon before the next season, which seems unlikely at the moment. Neither party would want a situation as messy as that.

It has not been a good year for the 30-year-old on the track. The #23 Toyota Camry driver failed to make the playoffs this year despite running well towards the end of the regular season. A new contract extension would be a positive for his confidence and mentality. Interestingly, Joe Gibbs Racing, which is closely working with 23XI, has signed the new charter agreement.

Relations continue to sour between NASCAR and 23XI Racing

One of the parts of the charter agreement Hamlin has a problem with is the one about potential disparaging. It reportedly states that NASCAR holds the right to take away a team’s charter if they heavily criticize the organizers in public. The 23XI co-owner called it a threat and the team’s investor Curtis Polk wore a sign at Darlington against the potential clause.

The relationship between both parties is currently at an all-time low. No one from NASCAR was there to present Tyler Reddick with the regular season championship trophy at Darlington last weekend as well.

“You know, certainly, pretty disappointed to not see anyone from NASCAR present Tyler his trophy. That was a little disappointing,” Hamlin said.

The 43-year-old has been pretty vocal about his dissatisfaction over the issue for several months now. Hamlin, after all, is one of the most outspoken team owners in the Cup Series right now.

Both parties seem pretty far from agreeing on a deal at the moment but there is still a decent amount of time before the next season begins. It remains to be seen what comes of the public refusal by the team to sign the agreement by the deadline which was proposed by the governance.