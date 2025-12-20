“I’m Hearing Through the Grapevine”: Kenny Wallace Fuels Rumors of Next NASCAR Format

NASCAR is preparing to lift the curtain on its revised competitive format ahead of the season-opening stretch in February, ending months of speculation. Questions have circulated about whether the sport would pivot entirely back to a traditional points system, introduce a multi-race championship finale, or simply trim down the existing playoff structure. Amid that uncertainty, Kenny Wallace believes the direction is becoming clearer based on information filtering through his trusted channels.

Wallace expects NASCAR to roll out a three-race playoff finale, a move that mirrors ideas he has publicly floated in the past. In his view, the sport is working toward a middle ground, tightening the championship fight without discarding the playoff concept altogether.

According to Wallace, the regular season would still carry substantial weight, ensuring the title remains grounded in consistency and performance rather than hinging on a single chaotic moment.

The former NASCAR driver framed the shift as a return to competitive credibility, echoing long-standing sentiments voiced by Mark Martin, who advocated for a championship system that rewarded excellence over time. Wallace suggested that NASCAR is moving closer to that philosophy by stretching the title battle across most of the calendar while reserving a short, high-pressure window at the end to decide the champion.

“So, NASCAR is going to be announcing the new point system soon is what I’m hearing. I’m not positive, but if you made it 8 minutes, I think we’re going to get a three race playoff as I asked for, but I think the championship’s going to go a long time,” Wallace said. “We’re going to get close to what Mark Martin wanted… Mark did say that he would go longer.”

He expanded on that thought by stressing that Martin never demanded a full-season marathon to the final lap, but he did want legitimacy restored. Wallace believes that the objective is driving the current thinking behind the scenes.

“He didn’t have to have a full 36, but he wanted legitimacy. So, I think that what I’m hearing through the grapevine, I think we’re going to go most of the year… it’s going to be more legit, too legit to quit. So, I think we’re going to have a three-race playoff….”

“We’re going to have a pretty good decent cars, and it’s going to be three races, almost a month of playoffs.”

From Wallace’s perspective, that balance could benefit the entire field. A longer regular season would reward sustained performance, while a compact playoff run would raise the stakes without turning the championship into a lottery. He sees the concept as an attempt to satisfy fans who crave fairness and drivers who want a title that reflects season-long execution.

Beyond the format discussion, NASCAR has already confirmed several technical adjustments. Tracks measuring under 1.5 miles will feature a 750-horsepower package paired with a three-inch spoiler.

That combination should give drivers more throttle response and restore an element of control that has been muted in recent years. Teams could also regain limited freedom to develop their cars, easing restrictions that have been firmly in place since 2022.

Although NASCAR has yet to make its official announcement, the officials point toward January 2026 as the likely window. The season itself will follow a familiar schedule, beginning with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1, rolling into the Daytona 500 on February 15, and concluding at Homestead-Miami on November 8.