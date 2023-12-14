HomeSearch

“I Had a Lot of Garbage”: Noah Gragson Reflects Back on Mistakes Amid NASCAR Comeback

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 14, 2023

Mar 4, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (42) during practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One mistake is all it took to nearly end the career of Noah Gragson in the NASCAR Cup series. However, in the last couple of months, Gragson was able to reflect on his mistakes ahead of his 2024 Cup series entry.

Speaking about the mistakes he made with his social media habits, Gragson stated as per FOX Sports, “To say I was uneducated is an understatement. It was impactful. … Waking through [the museums] there thinking, ‘Man, as a white male, I have privilege and what would it be like to be in their shoes’ and put myself in there.”

He added that the experience allowed him to stop being “selfish” about himself and become a more “open-minded” person. The SHR driver further claimed, “I had a lot of garbage on my feed. I was careless when I first got on social media and accept friend requests from different people. And all of a sudden, you’re friends with people you don’t even know on there, and you just got garbage on your feed, right?”

“I’ve become a lot more aware of other people.”

Noah Gragson opens on dyslexia, and how he has been reading books lately

In a recent interview, Gragson explained how he suffered from dyslexia and he had trouble reading books when he was younger. Back in the day, it would take him around 30 minutes to read five pages, but of late, he was able to work on this and has been able to reduce the time down to one minute per page.

He revealed that he was able to finish reading three books in the last few months, two of them were self-help books while one was on Formula 1. Although three books might not seem like much in this span of time, it sure is a pretty big deal for Gragson, who seemed proud of his achievement.

This experience of nearly losing his career has changed Gragson significantly and now heading into the next season, he looks forward to bringing in more and more personality developments to improve himself both as a person and a race car driver.

