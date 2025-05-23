Ryan Blaney Backs Brad Keselowski’s Major ROVAL Suggestion Because of Selfish Reasons

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski believes North Wilkesboro Speedway should host a points-paying race instead of the NASCAR All-Star Race. The 0.625-mile short track currently hosts the NASCAR All-Star Race. Keselowski wants it to host a points-paying race instead.

He also suggested that the All-Star Race be moved to the oval track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlotte already has one race on its oval track and another on the ROVAL. He wants the latter race to be eliminated from the calendar to make way for the All-Star race.

Keselowski reasoned that the oval track is better than the ROVAL in many ways and that the audience turnout proves the same. This proposed radical change has received support from the 2023 Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney.

CBS Sports’ Steven Taranto asked Blaney for his thoughts on Keselowski’s opinion in a recent interview. The driver said, “I agree with a lot of what he said. I like what he said. I was asked all last week if we should have a points race or the All-Star Race. And honestly, I could go either way as long as we go there.” As far as removing the ROVAL from the calendar goes, he has a clear side to pick.

He continued, “I think the oval puts on such a good show nowadays. It’s hard to not want another oval race. The ROVAL puts on a good show as well. But, yeah, I am biased. I run better at the Oval than I do at the ROVAL. So, maybe, I’ll side with Brad on that one and be on his team.” He has two top-five finishes (including a win) in his last five appearances on the oval compared to just one at the ROVAL.

Asked Ryan Blaney on today’s Ford call what he thought about Brad Keselowski’s take on more Charlotte oval races/no more Roval. “I agree with a lot of what he said. I like what he said.” Blaney says the Charlotte oval puts on such a good race now that it’s hard to not want more… https://t.co/v2GReX8GCf pic.twitter.com/zf7BhVrxbC — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 20, 2025

What Keselowski said about the ROVAL

Keselowski made it clear in his press meet that he thinks that the lack of a second race at the Charlotte Oval is a big miss for the sport. He pointed out how the track has created several memorable moments in the past and that it would continue to do the same more frequently if given another date.

A reporter challenged his statement by mentioning that the ROVAL has created such moments as well. He retaliated, “Has it really? I look at the stands, and more fans come to the oval races and better ratings, too, than come to the Roval races. I thought that’s what we judge the sport by. I’m very strong about the [fact that] Roval has got to go.”

Whether the All-Star Race will be moved is a question that only NASCAR can answer. But the demands for North Wilkesboro to host a points-paying race are growing louder each year. And now, Keselowski and Blaney have set the ball rolling for the ROVAL to be removed as well. It remains to be seen if their demand will catch fire.