Did NASCAR Champion Ryan Blaney Predict His Marriage Back in 2011?

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

2023 was quite a year for one of NASCAR’s fan favorites, Ryan Blaney. The Team Penske driver entered the Cup season as an underdog, qualified for the playoffs, and by the end of the season, he was a NASCAR Champion. But perhaps even more special than that was the landmark that followed for Blaney.

Advertisement

This is because Blaney recently asked out his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulio and she said yes.

“I said yes to my forever,” Tulio posted on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C067A1_rGsz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It’s worth mentioning that remaining true to his other notable passion apart from racing, Blaney, a massive Star Wars fan, could be seen repping a Star Wars jacket on this very special day of his life.

It’s a special moment indeed for Blaney & Tulio and their story. However there’s one aspect, if true, it’d certainly turn up the special quotient by several notches. And that is the possibility that Blaney manifested marrying Tulio way, way before he popped the question, something a very old post on his social media suggests.

An interesting post from Ryan Blaney in 2011

Back in 2011, Ryan Blaney, who was then an up-and-coming driver, largely an unknown to the majority of NASCAR fans today, posted something on his social media. This was what a popular NASCAR community account pointed to in contrast to other interesting information.

“I would marry the waitress I just had at hooters,” Blaney wrote on 28th September 2011. Incidentally, Tulio is a 2021 Miss Hooters International.

Advertisement

Of course, this is pure speculation as only Blaney, Tulio, and those close to the couple would know how their story began. Nevertheless, if it was that way, then the love story of Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio is truly one that is straight out of a Hollywood movie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nascarcasm/status/1736074400301019232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So all things considered, it’s worth emphasizing one more time that 2023 couldn’t have been any better for Ryan Blaney, one of NASCAR’s finest and most loved figures.