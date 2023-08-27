“I Hate This Racing”: Kyle Larson’s Wife Reacts to Ryan Preece’s Horror Crash

The race at Daytona this weekend saw some really interesting racing, along with one of the wildest wrecks seen in recent memory. The incident took place on the final few laps of the race, where Ryan Preece lost control of his Ford and veered left onto his SHR teammate Chase Briscoe.

Following the initial impact, both cars slid off towards the infield road course and grass. While Briscoe was able to navigate his way back to the race track, Preece wasn’t so lucky as his car violently barrel-rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Following the race, Kyle Larson’s wife shared a tweet where she came down heavily on this aspect of racing, in light of Preece’s incident. Preece also shared a tweet highlighting how he had to be tough to be a racing driver and wished to return as soon as possible.

Kyle Larson’s wife shares her take on NASCAR Racing after Daytona horror crash



A little while after the race, Larson’s wife, Katelyn posted on social media where she mentioned, “Could be unpopular. But I hate this racing. I am so glad that Ryan was able to get out of his car after that wreck.“

Preece’s crash was so violent that it left several speechless. Thankfully, he emerged unscathed despite how brutal the impacts may have been for him, being taken to a local hospital for further checkups.

Interestingly, a couple of hours later, Preece tweeted a message stating, “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back.“

Health update on Ryan Preece arrives after brutal crash



Preece was lucky to have been able to walk away from such a brutal impact. However, he had to be taken to the infield care center on a stretcher. Later on, it was decided to send him to the Halifax Medical Center for further evaluation.

As per the latest updates, Stewart Haas Racing released a statement mentioning that he would be kept for further observation overnight. The statement read, “NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will remain overnight at Halifax Mental Center for continued observation.”

It also said that he remained “awake, alert, and mobile” and had been communicating with his loved ones. Preece will receive another evaluation in the morning and an update will be provided by noon.