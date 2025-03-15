“I Didn’t Understand at the Time”: Chris Buescher Not Taking Brad Keselowki’s Teachings for Granted

Brad Keselowski is proving his mettle as a NASCAR Cup Series champion and current team owner in the sport. As explained by teammate Chris Buescher, Keselowski has not only been a driving force behind the racing outfit, but also for Buescher as a driver in NASCAR.

The former Team Penske driver left an alliance of over a decade with one of the biggest names in global motorsports, Roger Penske, to pursue his dream of being an owner-operator in NASCAR.

All this experience was reflected as Buescher described the amount of insight a veteran driver such as him brings to the table. The #17 Ford Mustang driver talked about his boss before the start of this year’s Daytona 500 back in February.

“It’s been a lot of little things along the way. It’s been a lot of explaining his thought process in moments where I didn’t understand at the time. It’s some of the most simple, basic things that I probably should have figured out early in my career, but just didn’t have that teammate that was at that level to give up that knowledge, or maybe they didn’t even have that knowledge,” said the #17 driver.

Buescher’s growth courtesy of his boss has not only helped him in his endeavors and results in NASCAR but has also helped RFK Racing mount a resurging attack in the top tier of stock car racing.

Despite having the Keslowski helping hand behind his back to push him along, Buescher also acknowledged his boss’s racing spirti and added, “That big win here two years ago now for the fall race was having Brad behind us and knowing his tendencies and what he was gonna do to push us. I’m under no false illusion that he wasn’t gonna try to pull out and pass us on that last lap if the right run would have come.”

The push Buescher mentioned ultimately helped him win the 2023 regular season finale at Daytona. “That’s as much Brad’s win as ours right there,” he said after taking the chequered flag, hinting at the camaraderie in the RFK Racing camp, especially between co-owner and driver.

It now remains to be seen how the team, which has been on a steady rise for the past few years, performs this season. Superspeedways look like the team’s forte, as has been the case in the past as well.