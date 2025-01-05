“I Have Missed NASCAR Racing”: Why Daytona 500 Winner Derrike Cope Decided to Enter Xfinity Series as Team Owner

The 1990 Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope was safely removed from the pressures of NASCAR after 2021. Starcom Racing, the team that he managed, had sold its Cup Series charter to 23XI Racing and moved to Trans-Am Racing. Cope, too, dipped himself into the road racing discipline and played an awful lot of golf in his free time. But something did not sit right.

Advertisement

He had been associated with NASCAR since the 1980s. He just couldn’t bring himself to enjoy anything other than stock car racing. And so, the 66-year-old is back again. As a team owner this time. This week, Cope announced the creation of Cope Family Racing (CFR), an organization that will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2025.

Leland Honeyman Jr. and Thomas Annuziata, two talented drivers, will split the No. 70 CFR car between themselves. Honeyman Jr. will drive it on the superspeedways and intermediates, while Annunziata will take over on road courses. Cope is understandably beyond thrilled that he has found his way back home.

He told Sportsnaut, “I love NASCAR. I enjoy road racing, and I think we’ve learned a lot doing it to help us this year. We’re going to be well-rounded, but I have missed NASCAR racing.” The more important question is, will the fandom see Cope behind the wheel once again now that he is here?

Mike Wallace can’t convince Cope into racing in 2025

Winning the Great American Race is no ordinary feat. And to do it in the 1990s, the golden age of the sport is a legendary flex. Cope’s return to racing will be a spectacle of its own, but he does not have any thought of putting his racing gloves back on. Not even in the wake of his former colleague Mike Wallace announcing his participation in the 2025 Daytona 500.

He wished Wallace good luck, saying, “I’ve already done that in 2021. He’s a really good superspeedway racer and if it makes him happy, especially given what he’s gone through the past year, more power to him [Wallace’s wife, Carla, passed away after a battle with cancer]. I think it takes a little bit of time for your muscle memory to catch up.”

Cope started 280 races in the Cup Series between 1982 and 2021. His final start came for Rick Ware Racing in the 2021 Daytona 500. 63 years old at the time, he started the race from 32nd place and completed only three laps before facing an accident that retired him. Following a brief break since his tryst with NASCAR continues again.