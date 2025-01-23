Mike Wallace’s Daytona 500 Fallout Gives Chandler Smith Another Shot at NASCAR Cup Series Competition

Mike Wallace’s missed chance has become an opportunity for Chandler Smith to prove himself in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona 500. But this isn’t Smith’s first stint in the NASCAR Cup Series — having made three legitimate race starts in 2023 with Kaulig Racing at Richmond, Daytona, and Talladega, where he secured top-20 finishes in each. But he did not cut the Daytona 500 race.

However, Garage 66 has thrown the Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver a lifeline, offering him a second shot at the Daytona 500. The opportunity unfolded after a melodramatic turn of events involving Wallace, who was initially going to return to Daytona and vie for a spot as one of the oldest drivers to start a Cup Series race.

But just eleven days following the announcement of his participation in the 2025 Daytona 500 with MBM Motorsports, NASCAR withdrew his entry. The official reason cited was his prolonged absence from racing on intermediate or larger tracks, derailing his comeback plans.

On the other hand, Smith comes to the table with an impressive track record: he has won five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and three in the Xfinity Series, along with a top-5 finish in the Xfinity championship. Over the past two years, 2023 and 2024, he competed in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, respectively, securing a playoff spot in each season.

But despite his commendable track record, Smith will have to run full-time in this year’s Craftsman Truck Series season with Front Row Motorsports given that JGR parted ways with him at the end of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Garage 66, which was formerly recognized as MBM Motorsports in the Cup Series, unveiled a new brand identity this past weekend. Alongside this transformation, Garrett Smithley was confirmed as the driver for the imminent Cook Out Clash festivities at Bowman Gray Stadium, scheduled for February 1-2.

While Garage 66 had already cemented its intentions to vie for a spot in the Clash, driver arrangements for the Daytona 500 were pending until circumstances converged, leading to Smith’s selection on January 22, 2025.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Smith remarked, “I’m very excited for the opportunity to race our way into the Daytona 500 with Garage 66. Being in The Great American Race is such an honor, and I can’t thank QuickTie and Carl Long enough for helping put this all together.”

The curtain will rise on the NASCAR Cup Series action during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway with practice and single-car qualifying on February 12, and the Duels at Daytona on February 13, which in turn will establish the starting grid for the Daytona 500 on February 16.