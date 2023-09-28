“I Have No Business Out There” – Dale Earnhardt Jr. Rules Out Wheel-to-Wheel Action Against Kyle Larson in a Sprint Car

Kyle Larson has been well regarded in the NASCAR community for having footsteps and achievements well beyond the NASCAR realm. Off late, he even assumed ownership in the High Limit Sprint Car Series and has been participating in it, along with several other disciplines of racing. And at one of the recent Sprint Car races organized by Larson’s series, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also present.

Although Junior wasn’t present in the capacity of a participant in the race. He was just there as a spectator. But one would hope, surely Junior, having witnessed the high-octane action of a Sprint Car race, would want to hop in one of them sometime, perhaps race against Larson for a win, right?

Not really. Or not anytime soon. Because for Junior fans who want to see their favorite driver try his luck in a Sprint Car, he has some bad news.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shed light on racing in Kyle Larson’s racing series in the future



Speaking about his experience of the race. Junior mentioned, “I knew it was gonna be a huge crowd. I knew it was going to be an extremely popular event. I knew that they were going to do a great job, as far as putting them in on the efficiency of the event. Quite having cars on track all the time. I don’t know the camaraderie has been amazing. Everything’s been great. Food, even drink some local beer. It’s been great. So checking all the boxes.”

Later on, the reporter asked if he would be interested in getting behind the wheel, even though Larson mentioned that he thought Junior was a little too small to fit into the seat. Subsequently, Junior stated, “Absolutely. I mean, it’s any kind of race or you’re curious about it. And I’d love to learn I know Jimmie (Johnson) drove Bowman’s car last year. So I’m sure there’s a scenario where I could get an understanding of what they’re doing.”

He added, “But after sitting here watching those guys go around the track. I had no business out there trying to compete with them. That’s insane and impressive how good they are and I really admire the skill it takes. Glad I’m able to be here to witness it and look forward to seeing many more races in my future.”

When and who founded the High Limit Sprint Car Series?



The series was founded in 2022 when they organized a single event known as the High Limit Open at the Lincoln Park Speedway. Thereafter, they began their first proper season starting this year. The racing series had been the brainchild of 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and World of Outlaws Champion, Brad Sweet, who also interestingly is Larson’s brother-in-law.

There are a total of 11 races spread across the season hosted at tracks such as Lakeside Speedway, and Lincoln Park Speedway among several other prominent short tracks. The opening event and another at Huset’s Speedway, which took place earlier this year, had a purse value of around $50,000. On average, the rest of the races hold a purse value of around $23,023.

Having said that, it’s worth mentioning that the series is only in its first year running, and hopefully, after the conclusion of this season, we may get to see some big names enter the competitive foray, perhaps even Dale Jr. who might just change his mind.