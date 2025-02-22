mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Realizes NASCAR Foray Into Mexico City Has Bigger Implications for the Sport

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 14, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

NASCAR’s foray onto international soil this season is set to make history for the sport as the stock car racing league races outside the United States of America after a gap of 28 years, Chase Elliott, the most popular driver of the series is all for the change. However, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro driver has his own reasons for the same.

Speaking on how the sport’s expansion into Mexico could be a stepping stone to further international races, Elliott previewed the upcoming event with open arms.

“I guess I’m not as excited for the Mexico City race itself as I am for what that could potentially open up for us to leave the country and grow that way,” explained the Dawsonville native, further touching on how going to Mexico, if compared to going elsewhere in the world is the easiest place to visit from a logistical standpoint.

“I think that would really be something if you ever got overseas to potentially race. I would love to be a part of something like that,” he elaborated. NASCAR trying to cater to a worldwide audience is akin to the sport’s heyday from back when the likes of Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon used to share the track.

The sport’s last visit overseas came in the form of an exhibition race in Japan at the Twin Ring Motegi Circuit. Mike Skinner took the checkered flag in P1 back in the day.

Elliott looks ahead to racing at Atlanta this weekend

“This feels a little different than other places,” said the 29-year-old as he described how it felt to race at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway, a venue which the NASCAR Cup Series is headed to this weekend.

Elliott touched on how his connection to the area during his formative years both as a driver and as a person helped him relate to the venue, making his past victory at the track in 2022 all the more special.

Despite the slightly controversial nature of the racing product at the 1.5-mile-long facility after NASCAR reprofiled the track, it remains to be seen if the superspeedway-style track can bring some excitement this season.

If last year’s race was anything to go by, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, and Ryan Blaney’s three-wide photo finish promises fans great racing action. The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled to go live on Sunday, February 23, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, broadcast on Fox Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

