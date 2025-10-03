mobile app bar

Chase Briscoe Lays Out Clear Plan Ahead of Potential Elimination Threat at Charlotte Roval

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sep 27, 2025; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Chase Briscoe celebrates winning the starting pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

Sep 27, 2025; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Chase Briscoe celebrates winning the starting pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway | Credits- Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe knows what is at stake in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at the Charlotte Roval. While a win would guarantee his advancement into the Round of 8, which begins next week in Las Vegas, in a sense, Briscoe’s biggest concerns center on just the two drivers closest to him in the standings.

Heading into Charlotte, Briscoe is 21 points above the cutline, in seventh place. Joey Logano is right behind in eighth place, 13 points above the cutline.

Below the cutline are Ross Chastain (minus-13), Bubba Wallace (-26), teammate Tyler Reddick (-29), and Austin Cindric, who at -48 is in a must-win situation.

But the way Briscoe looks at it – not from an air of overconfidence but more of realistic possibilities – he feels that all he has to do is finish ahead of Logano and Chastain to essentially assure that he’ll move on to the Round of 8.

“I think this weekend, we’re obviously really just racing the 22 (Logano) and the 1 (Chastain),” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said in media availability this week. “If we can just go and outrun them in both stages and the race, then we’ll move on no matter what.”

The Roval is not one of Briscoe’s best tracks

But the Roval is not one of Briscoe’s best-performing tracks. He has an average finish of 23.8 with a best of ninth in four Cup Series starts on the 2.28-mile road course.

Briscoe won the opening race of the 10-race playoffs at Darlington last month, and followed that up with a runner-up finish the following week at Gateway and ninth in the Round of 16 finale at Bristol.

Thus far in the Round of 12, he’s finished 10th at New Hampshire and fourth last Sunday at Kansas – yet he’s staring potential elimination in the face.

If he gets caught up in someone else’s wreck at the Roval, that could spell the difference between Briscoe advancing or seeing his playoffs end in a dismal fashion.

“Crazy, we’re averaging a top-five finish in the playoffs, and we’re only (21) points above (the cutoff line),” Briscoe said according to The Tennessean. “Never feel safe at the Roval, but go there and try to do our job. Our road course stuff is pretty good there. See what we can do.”

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these