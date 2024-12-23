“I Have to Go Prove It”: Harrison Burton Insists Cup Career Not Over Despite Demotion to the Xfinity Series

24-year-old Harrison Burton goes to the Xfinity Series in 2025 with a mission at hand. He needs to prove to the world that he deserves a seat in the Cup Series and that a mistake has been made in demoting him to the second tier. Positively accepting the verdict that has been stamped on him, he rolls ahead with the confidence that he will earn his way back to the top.

Burton raced for Wood Brothers Racing in 2024. His career reached a peak point when he won at Daytona, secured a place in the playoffs, and gave his team its 100th win in the Cup Series. It was regardless of these feats, he was replaced with Josh Berry in 2025. He has taken the disappointment in stride and signed to drive for AM Racing next year.

He said in a recent interview, “I’ve got a lot of treads left on the tires. I’m ready to go, man. I’m super confident in myself and what I can do. I know that, in the right circumstances, I can be a Cup-level driver. I have to go prove it. I have to go earn it.” That is as energetic as self-motivation comes.

His maiden stretch in the Cup Series lasted three seasons, all with Wood Brothers Racing. He started 109 races in this time and secured six top-10s along with the Daytona win.

Perhaps going back to the Xfinity Series is the break that he needs before getting back into the ring to put up a better fight. “It’s not sitting there for free. It’s time to go take it,” he roars.

Burton is eager to win right from the get-go

AM Racing is still a young team in the show trying to find its way. It believes that Burton will be a crucial figure in helping it take the next step on the ladder. The reason behind that is the strong performance that the youngster put up back in the day when he was an Xfinity regular. He also has the experience of driving for big teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports.

However, Burton is conscious that winning with AM Racing will be a lot different from his earlier successes. He reasoned, “It’s going to be a bigger deal than when we won at Gibbs because it’s expected there.”

“If we can go there and create a winning culture, that will be really special. I hope we can do it and I know we have the right people. I’m excited to give it a shot,” he added.

The race shop, the crew, the attitude of the employees, and every other factor have shown him a lot of promise of what can be achieved. All that is left to do is for him to work with them seamlessly and get the mission accomplished. Hitting bullseye is the least that can be expected from the son of the iconic Jeff Burton.