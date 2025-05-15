Once a Driver Himself, Jon Wood ‘Struggled’ After Harrison Burton Won Wood Brothers Racing’s 100th NASCAR Cup Race Last Year

Jon Wood, President of Wood Brothers Racing, once chased a racing career with earnest ambition. But after making four Cup starts, 85 in Xfinity, and 119 in Trucks with just two wins across eight years, he stepped away in 2008. Failing to qualify in two of four attempted races, he handed the wheel to someone more capable — Bill Elliott — and turned his focus to managing the team. In a way, he always kept his team above himself; that’s why its success meant so much to him.

Advertisement

After Bill Elliott, Trevor Bayne joined the team and won one race in 2011, and then in 2015, Ryan Blaney joined the team. For a while, things held steady. Ryan Blaney delivered the team’s 99th victory, but after his move to Team Penske, WBR brought in second-generation driver Harrison Burton in 2022 to pilot the #21 Ford. The decision, however, did not yield the results they had banked on.

Burton, who joined WBR after finishing eighth in the 2021 Xfinity standings, recorded only one top-five and four top-10s in three Cup seasons — until the unexpected happened. He won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona in 2024, delivering the team’s milestone 100th win. However, the twist was that the team had already informed Burton mid-season that he would not return next season.

While the team celebrated on the pit road, Jon Wood remained seated atop the pit box, caught in a storm of mixed emotions. The driver they had decided to part ways with had just etched his name in WBR history.

Turning to Team Manager Jefferson Hodges, Wood asked, “Is this how I’m supposed to feel? Am I supposed to feel weird about this? Am I supposed to be struggling with this?” He admitted, “It was a weird feeling… Because for years, people have played this 100th win up like it’s just monumental… I wasn’t expecting it… I was a little bit conflicted.”

Had the win come a few weeks earlier, it might have rewritten the next chapter of Burton’s career, possibly keeping him in the Cup Series rather than moving to Xfinity.

Harrison Burton details how he could have saved his job

After a tumultuous 2024 season, July brought confirmation that Josh Berry, previously with Stewart-Haas Racing, would step into Burton’s Cup ride for 2025. By September, AM Racing extended Burton a lifeline, announcing his return to the Xfinity Series as the full-time driver of the #25 Ford.

Looking back on his brief Cup run, Burton reflected on what could have changed the course of his tenure. He said, “Obviously, I wanted to do more and wanted to do more sooner. I really think if I run the way I [did] the last half of this season earlier, I keep my job. That’s a part of racing. It’s performing when it matters and performing before the silly season starts.”

Though the season did not unfold as he had hoped, Burton found some solace in achieving one personal benchmark. When he joined Wood Brothers Racing in 2022, his goal was to bag a Cup Series win with the team. While the overall results fell short of expectations, that win added a meaningful note to his time behind the wheel of the #21 car.