“I Hop in This Server and…”: When Dale Earnhardt Jr. Recalled Hilarious NASCAR Fan Interactions While Playing Video Games

Labeling NASCAR drivers as youngsters glued to their video game consoles might hit closer to the truth than one might expect. Dale Earnhardt Jr., for instance, embodies this gamer spirit. During an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, his wife Amy mentioned, “His hobby that’s annoying is the video games,” stressing his passion for gaming.

Of several incidences that tend to happen while playing video games, he recently shared a humorous encounter from one of his adventures.

He recounted an amusing interaction during a session of Hell Let Loose, a WWII shooter game that thrives on communication, allowing players to chat with those nearby, he’s been engrossed in for the past three years.

Dale Jr. narrated, “I hop in this server and there’s a Dale Jr. And I’m like… ‘Hey, Dale Jr!’ I ran over to him. He’s like, what? And I’m like, I’m Dale Jr. I’m you. I’m Dale Jr. He’s like ‘nice impression.’ And he just turned right away.”

Continuing the story he told, Dale Jr. continued to share how his real identity once disrupted a typical game session. He chuckled that as soon as the other players realized he was the real Dale Jr., they stopped focusing on the enemy. Instead, they gathered around to chat with Junior on the game, even calling their friends over to show him off in the game.

Besides that, in a September podcast episode, Junior disclosed his unique strategy in ‘Hell Let Loose’. Unlike other players who might charge directly at the objective, he adopts a tactical approach.

He stated that he plays as an automatic rifleman, but instead of heading straight for the objective, he flanks it. The method allows him to avoid the brunt of the combat that his teammates often face.

When he gets challenged by the commander of his gaming group to choose a safer path, Junior says that he does not like it. He likes to play the game the way he wants to.

Fans react to Dale Jr.’s story about encountering other Dale Jr.’s on the video games

Fans were captivated by Dale Jr.’s gaming anecdotes, with one expressing, “I’d be so excited if I got to play a game with Dale jr.” Another chimed in, “I love that he plays HLL.”

The thought of unknowingly playing alongside him struck a chord with another fan: “The fact I could have played with Dale and not known it truly breaks my heart. Could be a good squad.” One enthusiast simply couldn’t get enough, exclaiming, “You have the best stories. Could listen to you all day!!”

Certainly, fans would be eager to dive deeper into his gaming repertoire beyond the familiar realms of Lego, Madden, and NASCAR titles.