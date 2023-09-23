“I Loved Both of Them”: William Byron Opens Up on His Relationship With Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson

Has there ever been a driver duo as prolific and as legendary as Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson? The two Hendrick Motorsports drivers have a combined 11 NASCAR Cup championships between them along with 176 wins. And William Byron, HMS’ youngest star, has arguably inherited the best of both Gordon and Johnson.

This is because, while Byron is the current driver of the #24 team, a number synonymous with the success and legend of Jeff Gordon, he is also a big fan of Jimmie Johnson. The Hendrick driver recently opened up on growing up as a Jimmie Johnson fan, his relationship with the two legends, as well as his take on inheriting the fans of the 4x Cup champion, considering he’s the current driver of Jeff Gordon’s racecar.

William Byron opens up on his relationship with Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson

During a recent interview, Byron was asked how he feels driving the #24 car while growing up as more of a fan of the #48. “I was obviously a Jimmie fan, but being a Hendrick fan, I loved both of them,” Byron said.

He explained that he has grown “really fond” of Jeff Gordon, as he’s gotten to know him personally. At the same time, he still has “a great relationship” with Jimmie Johnson.

“But Jeff and I have gotten really close over the last few years. And I think it’s been kind of an acquired relationship. When I watched him race, I was like, ‘Man, I wanted the 48 to win,’ but now I love talking to Jeff,” Byron added.

Byron on inheriting Gordon’s fans

Further into the interview, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was asked whether he feels the #24 racecar still carries some significance for Gordon fans and whether he has inherited some of Gordon’s fans, considering he drives his legendary car. “I do. I think we get a lot of support from a lot of traditional Hendrick fans, #24 fans,” Byron said.

The #24 driver claimed that Gordon fans, the traditional Hendrick #24 fans, have always been there for him, even in his rookie year, when he was struggling somewhat. But his opinion on his own struggles has now changed compared to “the modern-day rookie.” Despite that, Byron claimed that it was tougher than what he expected. “I think the fans stuck by us, and they continued to support us,” he added.

And now that they’ve started to win races, which he has done 5 times so far this season, Byron is thankful for those traditional #24 fans who have always been there for him.