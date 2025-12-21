“I Still Have My Life”: Brad Keselowski’s Reaction to Skiing Accident Put Into Perspective by Kenny Wallace

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski suffered a broken leg during a skiing trip on December 18. The injury had required surgery, which was promptly completed, and the veteran is now on his road to recovery. But what had many stunned was his calm and collected response to the speedbump. Among them was the former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace.

Keselowski had shared pictures of himself and his family in the hospital following the surgery. Most noticeable in the images was the big smile spread across faces. Wallace understood celebrating a broken leg and took particular note of Keselowski’s optimism through it all.

He said on his YouTube channel, “There’s a wonderful picture out there of Brad Keselowski in the hospital, laid up in the bed.”

“I mean, major surgery, you know, it’s a big deal. Brad Keselowski, I mean, flat broke his bone in half. God, it hurts just saying it. Brad Keselowski’s kids and wife are there. They’re just smiling. And now I get it. Because Brad still has his life. You know, there’s an old saying, sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

He believes that Keselowski looks at the broken leg as just a tiny obstacle in his journey. When one looks at the problem through this lens, it can be seen that the driver still has his life and that he will heal enough to race at Daytona when the 2026 Cup Series season begins. The infectious optimism sure tends to spread around the community.

The 41-year-old veteran wrote on his social media, “Life has a way of reminding you to slow down. Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus – I’m now bionic!”

Notably, this is the second time that he has suffered a confirmed broken bone. The first time was when he broke his ankle during a test session at Road Atlanta back in 2011. It was with this injury that he went on to a Cup Series race at the Pocono Raceway a few days later.

Hopefully, he will go through a similar recovery this time and be back in form for the Daytona 500.