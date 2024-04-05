Jeff Gordon History at Martinsville: NASCAR Legend’s Special Relationship With the Track

Hendrick Motorsports returns to the most special track in its four decade history this Sunday. The Martinsville Speedway is where the organization first won a Cup Series race back in 1984, and also where team legend Jeff Gordon got his last victory. For Gordon, the 0.526-mile short track is all the more significant considering that it holds the status of being his most successful venue.

Of the 28 times that HMS has won there, Gordon is owed for the spoils in 9. His most recent win on it was in 2015, his last full-time season. Though he is now tied with Jimmie Johnson for third most wins, it took him quite the effort to find his mastery on the track. As a matter of fact, it was only in his fourth full-time season did he manage to first win at Martinsville.

“Martinsville was a big challenge,” he told hendrickmotorsports.com. “It wasn’t our best track and we couldn’t find our way to victory lane. We went and tested there and just made lap after lap after lap. Change after change after change and the results seemed to be the same. The car was doing the same things. I just started trying to make some changes myself and boom, it started to click.”

In addition to his 9 victories, Gordon posted 29 top-five finishes, 38 top-10s in 47 starts at the track. For his long career’s final win to come in Martinsville paints a truly prophetic picture. “To do that in my final year in 2015 was special,” he said. My family was there. Just the camaraderie I had with Alan, the team, with Rick, that was an emotional win. To this day, it is my favorite win.”

Sunday’s race is set to celebrate Gordon’s legacy alongside his team’s

The upcoming race on Sunday will pay homage to Gordon’s achievements at Martinsville alongside his team’s. He is set to be the race’s grand marshal together with Geoff Bodine. Bodine was the driver behind the HMS car that got the iconic victory in 1984. All four cars from the team will be painted in a ruby red color to signify unity and legacy.

Talking about the connection between Martinsville, HMS, and himself, Gordon delivered a touching statement. He said, “Hendrick Motorsports won its first race at Martinsville. I won my last race at Martinsville and contributed to the history and legacy at that particular track throughout my career. There are just so many things that have added to why Martinsville means so much to me and so much to Hendrick Motorsports.”