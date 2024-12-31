“I Must Not Like Your…”: Fans React to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Social Media Post as Commanders Defeat Falcons Into NFL Playoffs

Jul 20, 2024; Hampton, VA, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. (3) waits for the start of the 16th Annual Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. maintains a keen passion for video games and is equally enthusiastic about NFL matchups. While he’s getting ready to don the analyst’s hat for a minimum of ten races next season, thanks to a partnership with Amazon Prime, he’s fully indulging in NFL action during the offseason.

Advertisement

Recently, Dale Jr. tuned into the Sunday Night Football clash where the Washington Commanders faced off against the Atlanta Falcons. Celebrating the Commanders’ 30-24 victory — a milestone marking their first 11-win season since 1991 — Dale Jr. reshared an earlier post on X, exclaiming, “Hey @Commanders Hell of a job today. Proud fan.”

The NASCAR legend’s post sparked playful banter among his followers. A Falcons supporter quipped, “As a Falcons fan, I must not like your post.”

Another chimed in with good-natured envy, “Congratulations on the playoffs…. As a colts fan I forgot what that feels like.” Meanwhile, a fan praised the Commanders, noting, “Great game! They have come a long ways….”

One simply mentioned, “appreciate ya!” while another enthusiastically declared, “Yes Jim we’re going to the playoffs.”

Yes Jim we’re going to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/mPUuIM4ELU — Mason (@race2indy) December 30, 2024

Washington’s offense orchestrated a 70-yard drive over seven minutes, climaxing with quarterback Jayden Daniels connecting with tight end Zach Ertz for a decisive 2-yard touchdown pass that sealed the game.

The game swung early in Washington’s favor when they capitalized on an interception thrown by Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., converting it into a touchdown.

However, Atlanta responded, amassing 17 unanswered points by halftime. It left Washington grappling with a 10-point deficit, the most substantial they’ve faced this season as they headed into the break.

Atlanta’s running back Bijan Robinson was impressive in the first half, notching two touchdowns on 17 carries for 90 yards. The Commanders, however, regained momentum after the break with a 15-play drive that consumed nearly eight minutes of the third quarter, culminating in Daniels connecting with Ertz for his 5th touchdown of the season, narrowing the gap to 17-14.

But later, as the game spilled into overtime, Washington took possession first and efficiently kept Atlanta’s offense sidelined. The ground game proved pivotal for both teams; Washington amassed 216 rushing yards while Atlanta managed 126 by the game’s conclusion.

Looking ahead, the Commanders are set to wrap up their regular season with a road clash against the Dallas Cowboys next week.