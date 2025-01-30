“I Needed to Smile”: Chase Briscoe’s Adorable Clip Interviewing His Son Touches NASCAR Fans’ Hearts

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) holds his son, Brooks, during qualifying for the Brickyard 400, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe dedicated the entire off-season to family time with his newborn twins, his son, and his wife. However, as the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium draws near, with only a few days left, Briscoe appears to be cherishing these moments with his children.

Recently, he shared a brief video where he plays the role of interviewer to his three-year-old son, Brooks Briscoe, delving into his thoughts about the forthcoming race, his preferred driver, and predictions on who might win the Clash race.

Entitling the entire exchange, “Coming to you from News 19 ahead of this weekends big race. Tonight’s highlights include @KyleBusch and @brextonbusch , a @NoahGragson shoutout, the type of fish we catch, and the car I drive this year with the big ol’ bass on it thanks to @BassProShops!”

Briscoe inquired whether his son would be competing at Bowman Gray Stadium. Brooks responded, “I’m racing in Sprint cars… a two-truck driver… and see Kyle Busch.”

Moreover, when Chase asked whether his son admired Kyle Busch and his son Brexton, Brooks confirmed his affection, simply reasoning, “It’s because I like them.” He even referred to Noah Gragson as his sponsor. Probing further about the likely victor at Bowman Gray this weekend, Brooks declared, “Kyle Busch’s boy.”

Nevertheless, upon learning from Briscoe that Brexton would not be competing in the Clash, Brooks confidently predicted that Chase [his father] would take the win.

He also verified that his father pilots the #19 car, adorned with a prominent Bass logo that he likes.

The adorable video elicited enthusiastic responses from fans. One viewer expressed, “This is perfect. Thanks for the video, I needed to smile!” Another commented, “Y’all are basically America’s family as far as I’m concerned.”

A third praised, “Too cute. Have a great season. You’re ready for that breakout year.” An avid fan remarked, “Awesome video! Put a smile on my face. Have a great season!!”

Additionally, one fan urged Briscoe to ensure his young son accompanies him to victory lane this season, exclaiming, “You got to get Brooks in victory lane with you this season Chase.”

As his personal life yields to his professional pursuits, Briscoe will take the reins of the #19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing this year, marking his first stint behind the wheel of a Toyota in his NASCAR career. Considering the period Legacy Motor Club drivers are taking to acclimate to their new manufacturer, Toyota, it will be fascinating to follow how soon Briscoe can master control of his vehicle.