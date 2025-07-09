Should North Wilkesboro Have a Cup Series Points Race? Alex Bowman Gives His Take

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s tireless efforts since 2017 may soon bear the ultimate fruit, as momentum continues to build for a NASCAR points race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. What began with Dale Jr. preserving the track’s digital legacy through iRacing, followed by the return of racing with a CARS Tour event, and eventually NASCAR’s decision to stage the All-Star Race, has grown into a resurrection campaign. And now, with Alex Bowman throwing his support behind the idea, Earnhardt’s grassroots push has found even deeper roots.

Following this year’s All-Star Race winner Christopher Bell, Bowman also spoke up, acknowledging the logistical hurdles the venue poses but firmly backing the idea of a points-paying showdown at Wilkesboro.

He said, “I think it’s fine to have a points race there. Honestly, the All-Star race is the biggest event for us as far as the time perspective goes. Aside from the Daytona 500, I don’t think I’ve ever been at a racetrack for so long this year as I was at North Wilkesboro, right?”

Bowman emphasized the nostalgic pulse and packed house the venue still draws. He added, “Like it’s a three-day show. There’s so many things going on. Like, you may as well have a points race there.

“There’s nothing more to it aside from more cars on the racetrack at that point. So yeah, it’s a cool place. It’s so much history there, such a cool vibe. Obviously, the fans love it. It’s packed whenever we go there.”

For over two decades, North Wilkesboro Speedway had become a ghost of its former self, save for a brief flurry of lower-tier races in 2010 and 2011. The track last saw Cup Series action in 1996, when Jeff Gordon took the checkered flag. But thanks to a $20 million facelift powered by the American Rescue Plan, NASCAR handed it a lifeline with the 2023 All-Star Race.

The first two All-Star editions were tepid at best, but the 2025 race breathed new life into the beloved short track. With a newly repaved surface offering multi-groove action on the tight 0.625-mile oval, the spring spectacle delivered 1,426 green-flag passes, sending the grandstands into a frenzy and proving North Wilkesboro still has plenty of magic left inside its walls.

Is Kyle Petty not in favor of having a points race at NWS?

While many drivers have thrown their weight behind a points-paying race at North Wilkesboro, Kyle Petty finds himself paddling against the current.

Speaking on the May edition of Fast Talk on the Performance Racing Network, Petty cautioned that awarding Cup points at the storied 0.625-mile oval could strip away the charm and mystique the track has reclaimed through its recent All-Star Race appearances.

In his eyes, turning Wilkesboro into another checkbox on the 36-race calendar would water down what makes it stand out. Petty explained, drawing a line between novelty and oversaturation. He said, “My point is, it’s like how my mom would always say. It’s like chocolate: if I give it to you all the time, it’s not special.

“Wilkesboro is special because it means something right now. If it’s just another race on a 36-race schedule, does it mean anything? Does it hold that excitement for the fans?”

Besides that, if Wilkesboro earns a full-time slot, NASCAR would be forced to reshuffle the deck, likely moving the All-Star Race elsewhere and pulling a date from another track to keep the race count at 36. And while chatter around expanding to a 38-race schedule has floated through the garage in recent years, the sport has yet to make that leap.