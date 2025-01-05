“I Tell People This All the Time”: When Carl Edwards Declared Jimmie Johnson as the Perfect Role Model for Kids

Jimmie Johnson hung his helmet after his outstanding NASCAR Cup career in 2020, having won seven championships and 83 race wins over 22 years. Out of 698 starts in the Cup Series, Johnson finished in the top 10 in over half of them — 374 races. Widely regarded as one of NASCAR’s most key figures of NASCAR, his legacy is often mentioned in the same breath as icons like Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Even, Carl Edwards once praised him as an exemplary role model for young fans.

In a 2014 interview with Jeff Gluck for his ’12 Questions’ segment, Edwards was asked to name a fellow driver who exemplifies a good role model for children. Without hesitation, he chose Johnson. Edwards elaborated,

“I tell people this all the time: If I go back and look at pictures of my first win, the guy that I beat coming off Turn 4, Jimmie Johnson, is standing in victory lane, dumping Gatorade on my head, laughing and high-fiving me.”

“In my mind, that is what I’ve always strived to be — a competitor who can be as focused as Jimmie is and as good as he is but also have the perspective he has. I believe he genuinely has fun competing.”

Underscoring Johnson’s sportsmanship, he concluded, “At the end of the day, life is such that you’re going to lose at something. Everybody is. And in racing, it’s more than you win. So I really look up to Jimmie for those reasons.”

The race Carl was talking about, was back from 2005, when he won his first NASCAR Cup race victory. In fact, within a 24-hour span, he secured two wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway, one in the Cup series and the other in the Xfinity series, marking his seventeenth and seventh career starts respectively. His Cup finish against Johnson is remembered as one of the most impressive photo finishes of the early 2000s.

In the concluding 44 laps of that race, Edwards in his #99 Roush Fenway Racing car, found himself locked in a duel with the future seven-time champion Johnson.

Johnson held the lead for 39 of those laps, but it was Edwards who led the crucial final five, making his move in the last lap. Taking the high line, Edwards closed in on the then Hendrick Motorsports driver and made his decisive move in the 4th turn of the track as they approached the checkered flag.

The two drivers clashed doors racing through the tri-oval, with Edwards edging out Johnson by a mere 0.028 seconds at the finish line. Reflecting on the race in his post-race interview, Edwards didn’t hesitate to praise Johnson even back then, stating, “Let me tell you Jimmie Johnson is an amazing competitor. I’m telling you I’ve never driven that hard in my life.”

However, in recent times, even Edwards’ favorite competitor Johnson has found the going tough with the Next Gen cars, struggling to secure a top-5 or top-10 finish in the last two years in his part-time stint.

Jeff Gordon also views Johnson as an exemplary role model for kids

In 2014, when asked to identify a fellow driver who could serve as an inspiration for children, Gordon immediately referenced his teammate, Johnson. He elaborated,

“There are a lot of good guys in the garage area. But you know, Jimmie (Johnson) lives near us, he’s a good dad, he’s a great race car driver and I think he’s very well-balanced. So I’d say probably Jimmie.” Gordon felt a kinship with Johnson, noting that both being fathers of two helped them relate to each other’s lifestyles.

Gordon also noted that given his frequent interactions with Johnson away from the racetrack, he was convinced of Johnson’s positive influence on his own children.