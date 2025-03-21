“I Think Dale Earnhardt Jr. Would Have Died”: NASCAR Fans Set the Record Straight on Dale Earnhardt’s Impact on Son’s Racing Career

The death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 2001 was one of the most tragic moments in NASCAR history. He sustained a basilar skull fracture during a crash at Daytona and lost his life. Every now and then, the racing community looks back and wonders how things would be now if ‘The Intimidator’ had survived that day.

One such thread began on X recently with a post about how Dale Earnhardt Jr. would have become one of the top 10 drivers in the sport’s history if his father lived. What inspired this opinion was the impeccable performance that Junior displayed in his early days as a Dale Earnhardt Incorporated (DEI) driver.

However, not everyone agreed with this contention. Following Earnhardt’s death, NASCAR made the usage of the HANS device mandatory. It also implemented other safety measures such as SAFER barriers and stringent inspection rules. Despite these advancements, Junior was an unlucky driver in the sense that he often got injuries to his head in the form of concussions.

These factors led some to point out that it was the safety improvements done due to Earnhardt’s accident that kept Junior safe despite all the crashes he incurred. One fan noted after watching footage of Junior’s 2002 wreck in Fontana, “If Dale Sr lived I think Jr would have died in that crash assuming the HANS device still wouldn’t have been required at that point.“

Just my opinion, but I think had Sr lived and been able to kinda be that guiding hand (and kept DEI what it was), Jr woulda been one of the top ten drivers ever. He was flying in the early Bud days. pic.twitter.com/oRSKK9V8Uk — Nascar Nation (@nascarnation__) March 20, 2025

Another added, “IMO- That fiery crash in California ended him. Never re-gained the fearless edge he had. Understandable, but sad, great kid.” Ultimately, it was these head injuries that forced Junior to retire from racing. One fan mentioned, “I think he could’ve been this regardless if he just didn’t have so many head injuries.”

When did the head injuries become problematic for Junior?

For a long while, Junior managed to keep the symptoms he faced due to his injuries under covers. But a wreck at Michigan in 2016 made things too severe. He suffered consistent issues with his vision and balance, leading doctors to recommend that he call it quits with his job. He returned in 2017 with the announcement that it would be his final season.

In a conversation with Jeff Gordon at the time, he revealed how severe his issues were. He said that he couldn’t take a single step during the sobriety test without his eyes bouncing around. With no certain timeline on when things would get better, he did not have any choice but to retire.

He said, “I was like, never driving again! No way! Racing did this to me. I wanted to get as far away from that as I could. Forget being a driver. I want to just be regular.” While his injuries are unfortunate, his well-being today is owed in large to Dale Earnhardt Sr. One can only wish that its cost did not have to be so high.