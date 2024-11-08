“I Think It’s Needed”: Tony Stewart Comes to NASCAR’s Defense Amid Widespread Criticism

Amidst the heated debates over advancing William Byron rather than Christopher Bell, who initially seemed to have qualified until his wall-ride maneuver led to his disqualification, NASCAR’s decision was met with criticism by fans. Nonetheless, former Cup Series driver Tony Stewart, in a recent discussion with Dave, Dale, and Ryan Blaney on MAVTV, came to NASCAR’s defense.

While Stewart has been vocally critical of NASCAR in the context of the charter lawsuit, siding implicitly with the perspectives of the 23XI Racing and FRM teams, he diverges when it comes to the post-race penalties. In his dialogue, Stewart affirmed his support for NASCAR’s actions. He said:

“Back in the day in NASCAR you didn’t have cell phones you know radios weren’t radios were great but not great. And it was really important to Bill France that when they saw the end of the race and they left the bleachers they knew who won the race. So, that is why for such a long time in the sport that tradition never changed.”

Stewart also brought up the 2022 Pocono race during his discussion, referencing the incident where Denny Hamlin’s victory was revoked. He pointed out, “Now I mean, Danny Hamlin get losing a race and Kyle Bush was the same race. So, I think it’s something that the sport is finally catching up on. I think it’s needed.”

In that race, Hamlin’s #11 Toyota Camry was found to contain illegal materials within the nose of the car — either a foreign object or substance not allowed by the NASCAR rulebook. The modification was likely intended to enhance the car’s handling around Pocono’s unique triangular turns.

In the same race, his teammate Kyle Busch, who had finished second, was also disqualified after failing the post-race inspection.

When Stewart’s driver, Kevin Harvick got disqualified after finishing P2

Similar to incidents with other drivers, Harvick was disqualified after finishing second in last year’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The disqualification, announced about two hours after the race, cited failures during the post-race inspection.

Specifically, Harvick’s car violated windshield and overall vehicle assembly regulations — sections 14.5.6.2.F and 14.1E&P of the NASCAR rulebook, as the windshield fasteners on his Ford were found to be insecure.

The penalty dropped the then #4 driver to the last position in the 38-car field. In response, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, initially contested the disqualification on social media. He attributed the loose fasteners to the intense racing conditions at Talladega. However, the team ultimately chose not to appeal the decision, acknowledging the oversight.

The incident marked the first disqualification of a Cup Series driver since Marty Robbins was disqualified for a restrictor plate violation on May 7, 1972.