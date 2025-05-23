“I’m Going to Enjoy It”: Tony Stewart Looking Forward to Broadcasting for the 2025 Indy 500 With Fox Sports

Following the end of its stint covering the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Fox Sports is now preparing to broadcast the 109th Indianapolis 500. It has taken the right step forward by deciding to feature a long list of talent and dignitaries during the event. Part of the list is the 1997 IndyCar Series champion, Tony Stewart, and the popular icon, Danica Patrick.

Stewart won his second NHRA Top Fuel race on Sunday. Questioned about his involvement with the broadcast in a press conference after the event, he opened up about how delighted he is at being included in the show.

He said, “I am still a NASCAR fan. But it’s going to be an honor to be there to support the Indy 500, Roger Penske, and what he’s done with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

“For me, having the opportunity to be a part of the broadcast team and do the pre-race and post-race show with them, I’m going to have a lot of fun with that,” he added. “I’m going to enjoy it. It’s gonna be fun to be back at Indianapolis and be a part of it with them.” Notably, Stewart and Patrick will be joined by veteran Fox broadcaster Chris Myers in the pre-race show.

Stewart also expressed his thrill at getting the chance to work with some long-term friends like James Hinchcliffe. Hinchcliffe is a nine-time Indianapolis 500 entrant. Other icons set to be a part of the broadcast include Townsend Bell and Jamie Little. Fox Sports did not have a wild time in the Cup Series this season. Its tenure was met with a lot of backlash from fans. Hopefully, it will fare better in the Indy 500.

Stewart hits back at his online critics

Stewart made a statement by winning the 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals on Sunday. He drove the Rinnai Top Fuel dragster to a 3.777-second run to beat Justin Ashley and clinch the win in the final round. It was his fourth consecutive final and placed him at the top of the Top Fuel driver standings for the first time in his career.

Over the past several days, there have been tons of criticisms against him on social media. He lashed out at all of them emotionally after the victory.

He said, “I make a big mistake of reading social media, which I think we all make — very vital, critical mistakes — by reading the keyboard warriors that are dumbasses that sit in their mother’s basements and don’t do a damn thing and haven’t accomplished anything in their life and tell you how bad you are at what you do.”

The fact that he has proven them wrong makes him swell in pride and rightly so. Stewart will move forward to Indianapolis full of confidence.