“I Thought He Was Deserving”: When Chase Elliott Had Zero Regrets Over Middle-Finger Salute to Kyle Busch at Darlington

Heading into the 2025 Goodyear 400, Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott is looking to bag his first win of the season. As he and his #9 crew at Rick Hendrick’s organization prepare to race this Sunday, let’s look back at one of the Dawsonville, Georgia native’ rather uncharacteristic shows of pleasure towards Kyle Busch back in 2020.

During the championship year, which also saw Elliott claim his only Cup Series title, the 2020 Goodyear 400 became a point of contention between the #9 driver and Kyle Busch, who at the time drove for Joe Gibbs Racing.

With 28 laps to go during the event that day, Elliott was chasing the leader, Denny Hamlin, when an attempt from Busch to pass him saw the then #18 Toyota driver clip the #9’s left rear quarter panel. The result was Elliott spinning out and crashing hard into the inside wall before hurtling into the infield grass as other drivers narrowly avoided the stricken car.

With what appeared to be an egregious attempt on Busch’s part to take Elliott out at first glance, the Hendrick Motorsports driver made his feelings known in the heat of the moment as he flipped the bird to Busch just as the #18 driver passed by Elliott under caution.

“No regrets. I thought it was warranted, and I thought he was deserving,” Elliott summed up the ordeal after realizing how he was on the receiving end of a rare mistake as the 2-time champion apologized later on.

However, Busch’s apology was questioned by the fraternity, and Elliott came back in the now Richard Childress Racing driver’s defense, saying, “In Kyle’s situation, Kyle and I have gotten along for many years. I feel like I’ve raced him with a lot of respect because I respect him.”

“To hear that from a champion and a guy who we had raced really hard and clean together over the years, I think goes further than someone I don’t care for as much or somebody who I don’t get along with as well or someone who doesn’t race with that kind of respect or that kind of integrity on track,” added Elliott.

Both drivers prepare to face off once again at ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame’ this Sunday as the 2025 Goodyear 400 will be going live at 3:00 pm ET. It remains to be seen if Busch, who has been on an ongoing winless streak since last season, can manage to finally break through, or if Elliott can bag the first win of the year.