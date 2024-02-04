“I Don’t Care”: Ryan Blaney Unbothered by Cold Shoulder From the New York Knicks in Bubba Wallace’s Favor

Lately, quite some buzz has been going on around Taylor Swift making public appearances during her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games on an NFL night. Needless to say, NASCAR stalwarts have also been talking about it. But this time, something else made the headlines, and it all started at last Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz.

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his best friend, Bubba Wallace, showed up for the New York Knicks’ 118-103 home win. Surely, two of the biggest stars of NASCAR watching an NFL game was something that the media wanted to cover. But when the official X account of the Knicks cropped Blaney out of the group photo that was supposed to have both him and Wallace in it, Blaney wrote, “Getting cropped out is some cold **”

Many might have thought Blaney was angry. But that was not the case, said the man himself. “No, I don’t care, “ Blaney told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “I found it funny, that’s why I tweeted about it. Everyone thought I was angry, which I really wasn’t. I thought it was hilarious.”

Bubba Wallace was left clueless about why his friend was cropped out of the photo

Wallace was surprised to see Blaney cut out of the picture. He even stated that the photographer had asked them to move closer so that they could get both of them in the frame. And after all of that, only Bubba Wallace made it to the final post while the editors cut Blaney out.

Wallace shared Blaney’s original post and said, “Even told us to scoot closer to get both of us…still cropped it??” Although this is not a huge sin and teams can choose whom to feature on their social media handles, cutting out the current holder of the NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy from the frame is indeed funny for many and egregious for some. Thankfully, Blaney didn’t mind.

Interestingly, even in NASCAR’s recently released docuseries, Full Speed, Blaney doesn’t make an appearance until the third episode, whereas, Wallace, who made it to the playoffs for the first time last year, has been heavily featured throughout the series.