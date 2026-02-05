“I Thought I Was Going Back”: Ryan Preece In Tears, Reminisces on Tough Times After Clash Win

Ryan Preece finally broke through at Bowman Gray Stadium, grabbing his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race win. The victory did not come in a points-paying event, yet it still carried the weight of a decade-long grind that began with his first Cup start in 2015. Ten years of setbacks, detours, and adversity, likely more hardship than many of his peers endured, paved the road to this moment. Standing in Victory Lane, Preece wore his heart on his sleeve, his emotions laid bare as the weight of years spent chasing success finally lifted from his shoulders.

By claiming the 2026 Clash, Preece placed himself in rare company. Across the event’s 47-year history, only a select few drivers have managed to win the Clash before earning their first Cup Series points victory.

Before Preece, that exclusive list included just Jeff Gordon, who won the Clash in 1994 before recording his first points win at Charlotte Motor Speedway later that year, and Denny Hamlin, who won the Clash in 2006 before securing his first victory at Pocono. Facing the crowd after the checkered flag, the RFK Racing driver struggled to find words that could fully capture the moment.

“I don’t even know what to say, to be honest with you. It’s been a long road, and to you know it’s the clash, but man, it’s just been years and years of grinding, and I’m just super thankful for Brad Keselowski Kroger, Coca-Cola, all our partners, BAM, break open the papy and Jack Roush the Fenway group.”

“Two years ago, I didn’t think I was gonna have a job. I thought I was going back to Connecticut, and I’m just Super super super emotional,” he continued, as his voice broke with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Winning a race at the pinnacle of American Motorsports in the Cup Series is TOUGH Gotta love it for Ryan Preece what a guy and race car driver man pic.twitter.com/l4YVCc4ZdV — Peyton (@TowryPeyton) February 5, 2026

Preece’s victory also extended a recent trend within the Clash. He became the ninth consecutive different driver to win the event. However, his path to the front stood apart. Since the Clash adopted a quarter-mile format at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022, no winner had emerged from outside the first two rows until Preece charged through the field. Starting from the 18th, he broke that pattern.

Driving the wet-weather tires on the snowy mix surface during the 100-lap break, Preece seized control by taking the lead on Lap 156, pushing past Shane van Gisbergen following a restart four laps earlier, then never relinquishing command, to eventually win the second Cook Out Clash held in Winston-Salem.

The race evolved in fits and starts, marked by 17 cautions. But after the final restart on Lap 182 of 200, Preece pulled clear to defeat William Byron by 1.752 seconds.