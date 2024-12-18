Everything About the Tragic Life of LeeRoy Yarbrough, the First NASCAR Driver to Win the Triple Crown

Fearless drivers are the most commonly found commodity in NASCAR. Racing cars at breakneck speeds with no regard for risk is what draws the line between glory and defeat. One driver who stood above everyone else in this endeavor is LeeRoy Yarbrough. Tragically, it is this very passion for racing and glory that was the ultimate cause of his death.

Born in 1938, Yarbrough made his NASCAR debut in 1960. His maiden victory came in 1964 and his best season was in 1969, when he won seven races. Notably, he was the first driver in history to win the Daytona 500, the Southern 500, and the World 600. These three fixtures made the prestigious NASCAR Triple Crown. He achieved the feat for the iconic car owner and driver Junior Johnson.

Johnson said of his caliber, “I think he would have been one of the best drivers of all time. He had one thing I’ve never seen out of any other race driver: He had no fear. It was hard to believe. He was as good a driver as I’ve ever come across.” The rise to stardom was nothing short of meteorological. However, his life began falling apart in 1970. It all began in Texas.

A testing session that went wrong resulted in a crash at the Texas World Speedway. The head trauma and concussion caused severe effects and LeeRoy began having problems with his memory. The medical world wasn’t as advanced as it is today back then and doctors were unable to treat him. The next May, he crashed again before the 1971 Indianapolis 500.

Further injuries and downfall

The impact tore open his helmet and his injuries got more severe. He spent nearly $250,000 at different hospitals but none helped. Furthermore, it was suspected that a tick bite had given him Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Johnson said, “I really tried to get him back on his feet, but he couldn’t remember anything. He couldn’t get past certain points of his life. He was sick, and it’s a sad story.”

By 1973, he was taking pills and alcohol like they were candy and growing more detached from himself and everyone around him. People remember him walking around the neighborhood looking for bottles that he could exchange for money which he could in turn use to buy alcohol. His wallet and his mind were both drained in the following years.

He was arrested in 1980 for trying to strangle his mother but was later found not guilty since he hadn’t been able to comprehend the consequences of his action. He was eventually admitted to the Northeast Florida State Hospital in MaccLenny and died there in 1984 at the age of 46. The hospital reported that he hit his head on the floor following a seizure.

NASCAR recognized him as one of its 50 Greatest Drivers. He is remembered by many as a driver with limitless talent and an uncontrolled passion for racing. Yarbrough was larger than life in many ways and could have gone on to become an even greater name had it not been for the unfortunate incidents in 1970 and 1971. His career serves as a stark reminder of the cruel nature of motorsports.