“I Thought We Were the Best” – Chase Elliott Reflects on Failing to Capitalize on a Good Run in Nashville

Unlike last year, when Chase Elliott won the weather-delayed race at Nashville, the race on Sunday did not end in a similar way for him. The Hendrick Motorsports driver ended up finishing 4th, behind Denny Hamlin. There had been expectations that Elliott could prosper on this track, especially considering his previous year’s six-car pass on the final lap. Unfortunately, the 2020 champion driver was not able to capitalize on a rather good run at the Ally 400 night race.

Advertisement

With another race concluded without a win, the pressure builds for Elliott, as he tries his best to get that one race win to secure himself in the playoffs later this year.

Chase Elliott shares his thoughts after a good run at Nashville



Following the race, Elliott spoke with the press and revealed how he believed they were the best car out on the race track on Sunday, stating, “Overall proud of our NAPA team… so happy about that. Wish we could have a little bit more. but to get two top fives in a row is the kind of cadence we need to get into to win one of these things.”

Advertisement

“Yeah, I thought, I thought we were the best at the start of the race and was just trying to get up through the traffic and I think we fell off a little bit through the mid-stage. And that I think we just kind of got back to where we were and everyone else was a little better. They’re there at the end. So yeah, but look we were closer than we’ve been so that’s encouraging.”

What are Chase Elliott’s current standing and chances for the playoffs?



After finishing 4th in the race at Nashville, he has moved up the standings, but only to 25th. He still has a long way to get himself up in the top 16 drivers from the regular season. Although, hope is not lost, as there are quite a few road course races coming up toward the latter half of the regular season. Historically, Elliott has been known for his good performances when racing on road courses.

The next race is the much-anticipated inaugural street course race in Chicago. Given that Elliott has never competed in such a setting, it’s difficult to predict his performance at the moment. However, considering his impressive track record in road course races, there’s a possibility he might excel in Chicago.