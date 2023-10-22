“Can’t Be Taught or Bought”: Kevin Harvick’s Emotional Letter to SHR Replacement Embodies True NASCAR Spirit

As the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season draws to a close, Kevin Harvick is finally approaching his final race in the sport ahead of his retirement. The aftermath of the race at Phoenix later this season will end up leaving many fans feeling emotional and nostalgic witnessing the final days of the illustrious driver’s career.

Meanwhile, the 2014 Cup Series champion penned an open letter to his successor, Josh Berry, expressing his heartfelt emotions. The letter carried an emotional undertone which would surely move the NASCAR fans.

Kevin Harvick shares a heartwarming open letter to Josh Berry

Josh Berry arrives in the team next season taking the place of Harvick after the latter’s retirement from racing. Berry, who had previously impressed many during his stint with JR Motorsports, has a lot of expectations and responsibilities perched upon his shoulders. After all, he isn’t just replacing anyone else, but Kevin Harvick himself.

Ahead of Berry’s eventual turn to the driver of the #4 car, Harvick shared an open letter with him explaining the shoes he was about to fill. During the two-minute-long clip shared by Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick narrated, “This seat that you are about to fill in it’s a seat that comes with perceived expectations. One where people will write your story before it’s even written. I have been there before.”

“They will call you my replacement, say you are filling my seat, comparing you and me. But the truth is they have got it all wrong. Because the number four requires more than simply filling a seat.”

Adding, “It requires someone to take the wheel and carry on a legacy. A legacy not defined by wins alone. One that can’t be taught or bought. But a short-track mentality that takes a true racer’s blood.”

Harvick leaves Berry with his advice for the future

Speaking further into the video, Harvick stated, “This team was built intentionally. Now we are moving forward purposefully because you aren’t just some guy filling a seat. You demand what the #4 requires. You have built quietly but brilliantly. Resilient in the face of obstacles, calculated in your approach, fierce as a competitor, there when it matters.”

“As my chapter closes and you take the wheel I am leaving you in the best hands I can with the best advice I have. Do things your way but realize your team is your foundation. Perfection is in the details, set expectations, grind every lap. Make this seat your own and don’t apologize for it.”

Harvick further encouraged Berry for the task he was about to undertake soon enough. He explained how his unapologetic attitude has often helped him grow as well as save him from situations.

He reminded Berry that the organization he would be joining supports such an attitude. With all of the advice, Harvick gave him, hopefully, Berry is able to turn that into inspiration and perform at his best level. Ultimately, heading into the 2024 season next year will give a deeper insight into the performance of the #4 car in greater detail.