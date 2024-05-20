Motorsports Royalty Mario Andretti Pays Tribute to Kyle Larson Ahead of Historic NASCAR-Indy Double

Global motorsports icon Mario Andretti recently tipped his hat to Kyle Larson’s upcoming attempt at ‘The Double’ next weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be seen competing in both the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 as well as the NTT IndyCar’s crown jewel event, the Indy 500 next Sunday.

Larson will become the first driver since RCR driver Kurt Busch attempted the same feat over ten years ago. Given the historical significance of both events on Memorial Day, 1978 Formula One champion and 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti wished his best on Young Money’s upcoming attempt in a video by FOX Sports.

He said, “A little birdie told me that there is quite a rookie competing in this year’s Indy 500. Apparently, some are even comparing him to me. I happen to know a thing or two about winning, but from what I hear, he’s pretty good at that too. Attempting the double isn’t easy. It’s a lot of driving for one day, but I’ve seen what you can do and I know you’d be just fine. Kyle, I wish you the best of luck on your quest for 1100 miles.”

A message from a legend to an Indy 500 first-timer. Mario Andretti talks about what it means to do the double and the many similarities between his story and Kyle Larson's.@MarioAndretti | @KyleLarsonRacin pic.twitter.com/2wDYtVjCnI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 20, 2024

Where did Kyle Larson qualify for the 2024 Indy 500?

Larson managed to shock the motorsports world with his ability to pilot the IndyCar racecar on his debut. He managed to get into the Fast 6 section of qualifying for the Indy 500. With the event set to go live on Memorial Day weekend next Sunday, Larson will be seen starting the race at The Brickyard in P5.

With IndyCar veterans such as Will Power, Joseph Newgarden and Alexander Rossi to keep him company on the grid, Larson certainly impressed everyone in motorsports circles with his prowess behind the wheel.

Unbelievable! Kyle Larson and the No. 17 https://t.co/OdrQ85uamk Chevrolet qualify fifth for the Indy 500. 👏🏼👏🏼#Hendrick1100 pic.twitter.com/h2ULs6VqDN — Hendrick Automotive Group (@HendrickCars) May 19, 2024

Despite suffering from a slight engine stutter and torque loss, which caused the Elk Grove, California native to abandon his first qualifying run on Saturday during the Fast 12 session, Larson managed to turn things around for good.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver also finished in P4 during this Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Looking ahead, he’ll have a pretty busy race weekend knocking on his doors, with the two back to back gruelling races. Larson will hope to finish both of the races, if not win the entire thing.