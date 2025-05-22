“He’s Going to Be the One”: Kurt Busch Reveals That One Family Member Pushing Him to Return to Racing the Most

Kurt Busch is the man of the hour after getting elected to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. At 46 years old, he is already over his best chances behind the wheel of a race car. But the fire to compete and win hasn’t died in him yet. One of the biggest reasons for this is his nephew, the nine-year-old Brexton Busch.

Brexton is the son of Kyle Busch and has already begun competing in multiple racing platforms. This Thursday, he is set to make his first appearance in a Legends car at the Hickory Motor Speedway. His interest and eagerness to win has inspired Kurt to not let go of the belief that he will still race despite his current age and career standing.

He said to Frontstretch at Charlotte, “I see my nephew turning up at the dirt tracks. I think his first Legends race is this Thursday. I’ll be there. He is going to be the one to get me back behind the wheel.” Kurt last raced in the Cup Series on July 23, 2022, during a qualifying session at the Pocono Raceway.

A crash he suffered during that session led to a severe concussion that resulted in him giving up full-time racing. In March of this year, he returned to the tracks to participate in the Race of Champions at Sydney. He represented Team USA along with Travis Pastrana and it was his first competition since his retirement.

The icon currently serves as a consultant to 23XI Racing, the organization for which he drove in his final season. He is also a brand ambassador for Monster Energy. So, sponsorship or the lack of a ride will be the least of his worries if he chooses to make a return. Hopefully, Brexton keeps pushing that racing nerve in his uncle.

Who will be inducted alongside Kurt Busch?

The Hall of Fame voting panel had to select two names from the Modern Era Ballot and one name from the Pioneer Ballot on Tuesday to decide the individuals who will make it to the Class of 2026. Alongside Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick were chosen. Busch and Gant were honored with 61% of the Modern Era Ballot votes each.

Hendrick received 31% of the Pioneer Ballot votes. Gant has the honor of being the oldest victor in the Cup Series, reaching Victory Lane at 52 years and eight months (1992). He has secured 18 wins in the premier tier and was the 1984 championship runner-up. He also earned the nickname ‘Mr. September’ for winning several races in that month.

Hendrick and his No. 11 car were the ultimate heroes of the short track scene for multiple years. He won over 700 Modified and Late Model races, including 20 Modified races at the Martinsville Speedway. His skills have led to him being named as one of NASCAR’s 50 Best Drivers (1998) and as one of NASCAR’s 75 Best Drivers (2023).