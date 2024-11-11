“I Was Crying”: Tony Stewart’s Team Gripped By Emotions After Last Race as NASCAR Team

As the curtain fell on the 2024 season, Stewart-Haas Racing shut its doors for the last time. In the days leading up to the closure, team members like Crew Chief Rodney Childers and Social Media Manager Hannah Genlesk shared a series of emotional posts. With the Phoenix race wrapped up, the finality hit hard for SHR’s drivers as they faced their last exit from the track.

Advertisement

During their post-race interviews, the drivers expressed their emotions candidly. Chase Briscoe, set to join Joe Gibbs Racing and pilot the #19 car next year, reflected on the race, noting it was probably the most laughter they’d shared after finishing P29.

While a better result would have been ideal, Briscoe emphasized that the day was more about cherishing the friendship and the collective spirit that defined their time at SHR.

He said, “It’s been a place I’m so thankful to have called home for the last seven years, and I didn’t think it would honestly be this emotional. I was crying before we even rolled off pit road. I’m appreciative of the opportunity from Tony and Gene.”

“My dream was to make it into the Cup Series and the 14 car was the car I always cheered for. So, the fact I got to drive it and do it for my childhood hero was pretty cool, so definitely something I’ll never take for granted,” Briscoe added.

Meanwhile, Josh Berry, another driver of the Stewart-Haas Racing team, shared his deep appreciation for the group. He expressed gratitude for the resilience and dedication shown by the #4 team, who, despite facing challenging circumstances and considerable uncertainty, consistently delivered their best effort.

Noah Gragson reflected on the emotional weight of the season’s final day, emphasizing that it was a time to honor the memories and the people of Stewart-Haas Racing. With the team navigating turbulent waters this year, he noted how everyone supported one another through thick and thin.

Gragson went on to say:

“Today is about all those people that are looking for jobs, build these race cars, get our race team to the racetrack that work so hard and sacrifice so much, so, overall I’m super grateful and I’ll cherish this moment today.”

Phoenix marked the 576th and final race for Stewart-Haas Racing, which thundered onto the NASCAR scene in 2009 with Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman behind the wheel.

Over the course of 16 years, the team has seen 20 drivers race under its banner, including notables like Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Kurt Busch, Ty Dillon, and Ryan Preece, among others.

Among them, Harvick won the most Cup Series victories for the team, tallying up an impressive 37 wins. Meanwhile, Stewart secured the second-most wins with 16 to his name.