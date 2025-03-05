“I Was Going to Get Expelled”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Bringing a Playboy Magazine to Class and Getting in Trouble in School

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did not have an easy time as a kid, being the son of the greatest NASCAR driver ever. He moved around from school to school and had little chance to make long-term friends. However, one particular school at which he spent six months stood out from the rest. He opened up the memory in a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download.

Junior began the narration by saying how a youngster had recently walked up to him during a shoot for Amazon Prime and told him that his father had gone to school with him. He had not been able to refresh his memory at first, but when he heard the name “South View Christian School,” a flood of memories came rushing back.

This particular establishment had stood out to Junior since he had quickly made friends there. The societal structures that were prevalent in the other schools that he’d gone to earlier were missing in this one, and he had no trouble being a part of the group. He noted that he was in seventh grade at the time and that he was enrolled in it along with his sister, Kelley.

He continued, “There were about 18 to 25 of us in a class. In our class, everybody felt like they had the exact same level of stature. As soon as I got in there, everybody was fun and friendly. We all goofed around and joked around and got in trouble and talked in class. It was like I was brought in and accepted immediately.”

Junior made 10-12 friends right off the bat. But further trouble came when all the excitement got a bit too much for him. He revealed how getting written up eight times before winter break meant that a student would be expelled from school. Junior, courtesy of his many antics, was on the verge of being expelled that year.

“It wouldn’t process till we got back [from winter break]. My thought was I was going to be expelled when we returned from Christmas break,” he said. He remembered how his father, Dale Earnhardt, fortunately, brought up plans to put him in a military school before the news of his being expelled came out in the open.

Continuing the story, he funnily mentioned something the youngster had told him during the shoot. In his words, “He is like, ‘My dad told me one of the times that you got in big trouble, you brought a Playboy magazine to the classroom.’ My jaw hit the floor. I don’t remember that. He’s like, ‘Yup. That’s what Dad said. Dad said you brought it to the classroom.”

Junior couldn’t envision himself committing such an act in school and was shocked by the claim. His co-hosts erupted in rounds of laughter, understanding how and why the icon was written up so many times. It is no secret that the driver was quite the trouble-maker as a child. But this new story takes his image to a different level.