“It Was a Good Ride”: Kevin Harvick’s Decade of NASCAR Dominance and Records

In 2001, Kevin Harvick was thrust onto the global stage as a replacement for the great Dale Earnhardt after the latter’s unfortunate death during the Daytona 500.

Having retired at the end of this season, he will now turn all his attention to managing his growing management business, Kevin Harvick Inc., spending his time at the television booth, some bucket list racing, and, most importantly, mentoring his son Keelan.

Recently, Harvick shared his records over the last decade and tweeted, “It was a good ride!” There were several metrics like playoff wins, average finish, lead lap finish, and others, and Kevin Harvick’s name appeared the highest number of times, hinting at the dominance of the retired Ford legend.

Between 2014 and 2023, Kevin Harvick had the highest number of race wins (37), and also the highest number of top 5 (151), top 10 (235), and top 15s (276). The credit for the most number of top 20 and top 25s also goes to his name.

He also has won the most number of poles (25) and has led a total of 11,632 laps. Looking at this exceptional record over the last ten years, even Joe Gibbs Racing icon Denny Hamlin commented, “Absolutely dominated.”

The “biggest thing” for a retired Kevin Harvick

In an interview with The Associated Press, Kevin Harvick revealed how it would be beneficial for him and his family that he would now be able to spend more time with them rather than going through the grind that every season of Cup racing is.

The 2014 Cup Series champion said, “It’s great to be able to go out on your own terms and plan it how you want it to go, but the biggest thing that sticks out to me is my kids. Being home with them and seeing the impact that you have with them when you are home, being able to be part of that daily process and be that father figure, it’s just time.”

“You know, Keelan, he needs that father figure in his life, especially as he goes down the racing route. And then Piper (daughter) probably asks to go to the go-kart track more than he does, and having to send her to the track by herself really frustrates me,” he added.