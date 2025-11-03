“They’re Not Complaining Now”: Joey Logano Takes a Cheeky Dig at NASCAR Fans as Kyle Larson Clinches His Second Cup Title

Joey Logano has long stood in defense of NASCAR’s (Chase) playoff format, so firmly, in fact, that even Dale Earnhardt Jr. once joked he’d heard enough of Logano’s crusade to justify it. Critics have often claimed his loyalty stemmed from Team Penske’s dominance under the system, especially since the introduction of the Next Gen car.

After all, from 2022 through 2024, Penske drivers Logano and Ryan Blaney went back-to-back-to-back, sweeping three consecutive championships. But when the streak snapped this season, with no Penske driver reaching the Championship 4, and Kyle Larson ultimately seizing the crown many thought belonged to Denny Hamlin, Logano couldn’t resist throwing a jab.

Fresh off his fourth-place finish at Phoenix, Logano was quick to remind reporters of the sport’s double standards. When journalist John Newby remarked that he understood why Logano always backed the format, the two-time champion fired back with a smirk. “Is that because Larson won and I didn’t?” he quipped, with a flash of humor and bite.

He then doubled down on his defense of NASCAR’s winner-take-all system, calling the finale exactly what the sport promises: a dogfight among titans.

“There are four wide across the line in front. What else do people want? Right now, they’re for heavyweight dogs or sport racing to win, what else could you want? I don’t get it. But I’m sure they’re not complaining now about the format as they sit there and celebrate.”

However, Logano’s sarcasm didn’t prevent him from giving credit where it was due. Despite missing the title shot, he applauded Larson’s skill and Hendrick Motorsports’ tenacity, acknowledging how the No. 5 team turned a rough day into a championship-winning effort.

“Kyle deserves this. He’s a fantastic racer. He does it a lot different than me so its interesting to see how they do over here. They obviously have great team Hendrick Motorsports… but and they show up when it matters. They do that really well yeah, they were down-and out today and figured a way to win the race or win championship so you know kudos to them good job to them,” he said.

I caught up with Joey Logano about Kyle Larson joining the multi-time #NASCAR champions club.

I told him I better understand why he loves this format.

“Finally, somebody. Just four heavyweight dogs of our sport that are racing for the win. What else could you want?” pic.twitter.com/H4m0susecb — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) November 3, 2025

Larson’s win made him only the third driver to win multiple championships under the current chase-style format, putting him in elite company, a fact that wasn’t lost on Logano, who knows the grind all too well.

For Logano, though, the postseason has long been a game of odds. Since 2014, he’s made the Championship 4 in every even-numbered year and missed it in every odd one. 2025 followed suit. Though he slipped into the Round of 8 owing in part to Ross Chastain’s misfortune, his bid for a fourth title came up short after the third round.

Still, the #22 Team Penske driver is already setting his sights on 2026, another even year, another shot at glory. And if history repeats itself, he might just find himself right back in the hunt for his fourth Championship.