“I Was Left Out”: Chase Elliott And HMS’ Pre-Talladega Shenanigans Revealed In Latest Video

Hendrick Motorsports has picked up the tradition of getting its drivers to shoot selfie videos every time they are on a golf cart together. The act continued in Talladega this weekend with Alex Bowman and William Byron shooting a video of themselves heading to race on the 2.6-mile superspeedway. Sadly, their teammate, the No. 9 driver Chase Elliott, felt left out and had to make amends.

Elliott shot a video of his own from a cart and said, “What’s up, guys? I was left out of the Hendrick driver selfie video. So, I am making my own. Just want to wish everybody a happy Sunday and I hope October treats everyone really well. I hope they’re not saying anything bad about us.” And of course, Bowman and Byron had nothing to say bad about Elliott or his crew.

The duo messed around with Bowman mentioning how he could notice a lot of his gray hairs on the phone’s camera. Byron said that he was going to push him hard on the track and received a funny comeback.

The No. 48 driver said, “He wouldn’t push me to the win last week so hopefully this week we get it done.” Byron ended up finishing third and becoming the first driver to make it into the Round of 8.

How the Hendrick Motorsports drivers fared in Talladega

Bowman, on the other hand, was amongst those caught in the final stage wreck. He managed to claw his way back up the field and salvaged a 16th-place finish. He is now 26 points above the elimination line.

It was rather heartbreaking to see him go from securing a potential top-5 result to finishing outside the top-15. Elliott did not fare much better either suffering from the same illness that Bowman did.

The big wreck collected more than 25 cars and Elliott’s Camaro was one of them alongside Bowman’s. Unfortunately, Elliott couldn’t recover as well as Bowman did and settled for a lowly 29th place.

He is 13 points above the elimination line and occupies the final transfer spot with the Roval race left. That brings the ball to Kyle Larson, who was nowhere to be seen on the golf cart.

Larson finished fourth with chaos unfolding all around him. The No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro driver is 52 points above the elimination line with very good chances of progressing to the Round of 8. However, he self-admittedly is far too nervous about his chances of having a good race in the Roval. It’s not a track that has treated him too kindly in the past.

The goal that has been set for all four Hendrick drivers is to reach the Championship 4 and decide the title among themselves. They’re all headed in that direction as things stand. The upcoming weekend will make the final call on their eligibility.