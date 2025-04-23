“I Was Mad at Sammy”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Praises Under Fire Xfinity Driver After Much-Needed Rockingham Result

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s driver, Sammy Smith, who got into a big controversy after the Martinsville race, where he initiated last-lap chaos, managed to turn the tide at Rockingham Raceway last week. Though he initially crossed the line in second, Jesse Love, the first to the checkered flag, was stripped of his win after his car failed post-race inspection due to a rear suspension violation.

The twist handed the victory to Sammy Smith. Interestingly, even Dale Jr., who had previously voiced his frustration with the #8 Chevy driver due to the Martinsville incident, tipped his hat to Smith during his podcast, admitting he may have jumped the gun with his earlier criticism.

Smith rolled off the grid in 13th, slipped to 14th by the end of Stage 1, and edged forward to 12th in Stage 2. But in the final run, he rose to the occasion, leading nine laps en route to a second-place finish, which officially became a win after the inspection.

Reflecting on the effort, Dale Jr. remarked, “There was one moment in that race where I was very proud of the job Sammy did. Talked about it on the show.” He sensed the pressure bearing down on Smith — a cloud hanging since the Martinsville race. According to Junior, the driver had painted himself into a corner, opening the gates for criticism.

What stood out to Dale Jr. was the maturity Smith showed afterward. He reached out to veteran drivers like Mark Martin, seeking counsel on how to grow, improve, and handle the heat with a level head. For Junior, it was a sign that the young driver was not just willing to take his lumps but was also ready to turn the page the right way.

Although Dale Jr. publicly stood by his driver during the Martinsville controversy, declaring he wouldn’t hand out punishment for a single misstep, he later admitted, “I was mad at Sammy for what happened at Martinsville.” Upon further reflection, however, he reconsidered his stance. He asked himself, “What did I demand of myself at that age?”

He pointed out that today’s young drivers are being thrust into the spotlight early, racing in Trucks and NASCAR on the national stage, and yet the world expects them to perform with the poise of seasoned veterans. As he noted, “They’re not gonna. Not always!”

Gotta give credit where credit is due. 8️⃣ ️From The @DaleJr Download pic.twitter.com/5LgqRM449Y — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) April 22, 2025

Dale Jr. didn’t stop there; he tipped his cap to Smith’s performance at Rockingham, praising the way he fought tooth and nail for every inch. He singled out a moment when Smith restarted on the front row, drove the #8 car hard on the outside, and showed clear intent with every move. To Dale Earnhardt Jr., it was a picture of a young driver racing with purpose and grit. Still, not everyone in the fanbase saw it through the same lens.

Many labeled Smith’s victory as hollow, arguing he didn’t win it on track but merely inherited it after Love’s disqualification. The criticism seemed less about the Rockingham result and more a hangover from Martinsville, where Smith had drawn the ire of fans for triggering a late-race wreck that soured the finish.