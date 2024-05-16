Who is Cam Waters, NASCAR's newest import from Supercars?

RFK Racing announced on Tuesday that yet another star from the Australian Supercars world will make his Cup Series debut this season. 29-year-old Cam Waters races for Tickford Racing in the land down under. The only driver to have won the Australian Formula Ford Championship and the Supercars Development Series, he will be behind the #60 Ford Mustang at the Sonoma Raceway next month.

RFK said in its announcement that Waters holds in his travel bag 11 wins, nearly 50 podium finishes, and 24 pole position starts. He began racing full-time back in 2016 and is the youngest driver ever to compete in the infamous Bathurst 1000. He will be sponsored by buildsubmaries.com here in the Cup Series, which highlights AUKUS – a trilateral security partnership between the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

The Australian was spotted twice this season racing in the Craftsman Truck Series. He finished 30th in his maiden race and a respectable 17th in his second running. Hopes are that he will fit better in the premier tier on June 9. He said in the wake of the news, “This opportunity for me is a dream come true and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series.”

“It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition, so I especially want to thank the team at BuildSubmarines.com and AUKUS for giving me this opportunity to highlight the AUKUS security partnership, and for all the efforts at RFK to pull this off.” Waters will be a part of RFK Racing’s Stage 60, a program that was created to field a part-time third entry.

Cam Waters is poised for success in the Cup Series under the guidance of David Ragan

Ragan, a two-race winner in the Cup Series, is the mastermind crafting the pathway to the victory lane for Waters. He drove the Stage 60 entry in the season-opening Daytona 500 and finished in 20th place. Ford Performance Global Director, Mark Rushbrook, confirmed in his statement that Waters was working closely with Ragan to familiarize himself with NASCAR.

“It’s always exciting when we can have someone from another part of our global motorsports family compete in a different series,” he said. “And we feel this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. We’re grateful to RFK for initiating this Stage 60 program, and we’re looking forward to Sonoma.” Waters will return to Australia this weekend to resume his Supercars duties.