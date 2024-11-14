“Just Because You Could”: Ty Majeski Reacts to Kevin Harvick’s Hilarious Old Atlanta Shenanigans, NASCAR Fans Chime In

There was a time when former Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick would dominate the Atlanta Motor Speedway, capturing the attention of booth analysts and racers alike. Clint Bowyer even coined a new word to describe Harvick’s unique style — ‘Harvicking’ — after witnessing his mastery at the venue in 2018.

That year, Harvick triumphed in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and went on to conquer the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, leading a whopping 173 laps to clinch his 38th career NASCAR Cup victory.

Recently, a fan-shared video showcased Harvick’s signature move — his unmatched skill at hugging the yellow line at the track’s bottom, easing off the throttle earlier than any other driver, a technique that often left his competitors in disbelief.

Harvick’s mastery for throttling early and catapulting out of corners was a spectacle at Atlanta Motor Speedway, largely underpinning his dominance on the track. It seemed he had mastered a setup that others couldn’t replicate with the same consistency. Notably, during the first stage, Harvick led 64 laps, finishing a whopping 6.5 seconds ahead of Bowyer.

Though Brad Keselowski claimed Stage 2, Harvick wasn’t to be outdone, reclaiming the lead in the final stage and commanding the race by the end of Stage 3. The speed the 2014 Cup Series champion exhibited was nothing short of astonishing. With 90 laps to go, he was over six seconds ahead of Keselowski, and by the 80-lap mark, he had distanced himself by 18 seconds from third-placed Kyle Busch.

When 50 laps remained, only eight cars were on the same lap, with Harvick maintaining a ten-second lead over Keselowski. Entering the final 10 laps, his lead narrowed slightly to 1.844 seconds, and by the race’s close, Keselowski had closed in to within 2.690 seconds of Harvick.

Harvick, reflecting on his performance, shared the video on his X account, musing,

“Old Atlanta was always fun for us!! It all had to do with brake, throttle modulation to keep the car hooked on the line. I’d let off early just to mess with everyone. “

The recently crowned NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski marveled at Harvick’s seemingly effortless speed through the turns, sharing a throwback to their Ford simulator sessions.

“I’ve said this for years. I remember back in 2018 spending HOURS in the Ford SIM with @RFKracing trying to figure out how you made speed lifting that early. Always had a hunch it was just because you could. When you’re that much faster than everyone, why not!?” he tweeted.

Harvick later explained his technique, reminiscing about a pivotal tire test in 2009: “Was all about getting LF hooked on the line! In 2009 at a tire test, we went through about 10 sets of tires making long runs and figured it out. No sim ever recreated the footwork needed over the bumps.”

Fans, too, were captivated by Harvick’s track abilities. One chuckled over Harvick‘s dominance, saying, “That’s hilarious that you can be that dominant to mess with them. Definitely deserved a few more W there.”

Another lamented the lost art of driving finesse, “It’s a shame that the greatest drivers in Nascar don’t have to worry about brake application and throttle control anymore.”

Meanwhile, a fellow enthusiast quipped, “Bro was so good he started fooling drivers for fun.”

How was racing at the old Atlanta Motor Speedway different back in the day?

Back then [in 2018], Harvick could afford to lift off the throttle much earlier, playing into the track’s characteristics. However, the transformation of the speedway in 2022, with its reconfiguration into a quad-oval, the reprofiling, and repavement efforts, brought some of the biggest changes.

The turns saw an increase in banking from 24 to 28 degrees, although the straights remained at five degrees. Moreover, the racing surface was tightened, narrowing from 55 feet to as slim as 40 feet in some areas.

The alterations resulted in a track that is now faster and more unpredictable, encouraging more lead changes and heightening the chances for cautions due to reduced space.

Races like this year’s 2024 Ambetter Health 400 showcased a complete turnaround from Harvick’s dominant era in 2018, with the event unfurling as one of the most gripping encounters NASCAR enthusiasts have witnessed in recent memory.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, meanwhile, has thrived in this new environment, clinching two wins out of four NASCAR Cup Series races since the revamp. But, this year’s win was snatched by Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez, in a three-wide photo finish with Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

Steve Letarte, a former HMS strategist, shed light on the tactical shifts: “These cars could easily be set up to run around here wide open, no problem. But then you’re just not fast enough. So the next guy daringly takes downforce off and daringly reduces drag in his race car and now, you have to chase him.”

He noted that despite the high-tech simulations available today, predicting traffic-induced wrecks remains a challenge, adding to the difficulty of mastering car control on Atlanta’s demanding new layout.