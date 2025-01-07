“I Wasn’t Born and Raised in This Country”: Leigh Diffey Reveals Heartwarming Reception in NASCAR World After Dazzling Season

Leigh Diffey, who is currently recuperating from leg alignment surgery this off-season, is eagerly anticipating the next season after stepping into the role of commentator for 14 races. Although his commentary style and extensive knowledge have been embraced by many fans, there are some reservations due to his non-American origins. Speaking to Speedcafe TV, Diffey expressed his appreciation for his new position as the voice of NASCAR.

Advertisement

Diffey commented, “For the fan base of course there is going to be a percentage that aren’t happy because I don’t speak the way that they speak or I wasn’t born and raised in this country. But for the majority, it was really well received and I couldn’t be more thankful to them. I met a lot of fans at the racetrack.”

“And I was very cautious and I was very respectful and I could not have been more blown away by their hospitality and their reception to me,” he added.

However, Diffey explained that the warm reception he received wasn’t merely because he was a fresh face or offered a novel perspective. According to him, the fans responded positively because they recognized his thorough preparation and his deep respect and passion for NASCAR.

Despite living in America for 20 years, he acknowledged that some fans are still getting accustomed to him and his commentary style, and he committed to continual self-improvement.

At the season’s end, Diffey also took to his official X handle to express his gratitude, acknowledging the complex nature of social media. He wrote, “While social media can be a toxic space at times, I would to say thank you. Thank u to those of u who took the time to write a positive message about me being part of the @nascar broadcast team this year.”

Diffey’s journey from motorcycle racer to the voice of NASCAR

As a young enthusiast, Diffey competed in motorcycle races, gaining a solid foundation in racing dynamics. But rather than pursuing a career behind the wheel, Diffey pivoted to broadcasting, beginning his commentary journey at 19, narrating races for the Ipswich Motorcycle Club in 1990.

His broadcasting career gained momentum, and by 1997, he was the voice of the V8 Supercars. Eventually, his repertoire expanded as he took on the role of chief commentator for the Superbike World Championship and covered the World Rally Championship for the BBC in the UK.

Seeking new horizons, Diffey moved to the USA, where he covered American open-wheel racing, including the CART series, while continuing his work with the BBC. His adaptability and depth of knowledge in motorsports broadcasting led him to roles with the Speed Channel and as a Formula 1 commentator.

Since joining NBC Sports in 2013, Diffey has cemented his place within their broadcasting team, and in 2024, fresh off the Summer Olympics, he assumed the mantle as NBC’s lead NASCAR announcer.

Now at 53, and playfully referring to himself as ‘the new guy,’ Diffey has adeptly utilized his extensive experience to gel seamlessly with analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte in this high-profile role.