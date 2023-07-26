“I Will Not Be in That Booth” – Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Calling a Spade a Spade Against Austin Dillon During NASCAR Duty

Although the Kyle Larson-Denny Hamlin incident hogged most of the limelight, Sunday’s race at Pocono had another episode that set tempers flaring. The incident between Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick led to the RCR driver’s race ending after hitting the wall, culminating with Dillon throwing his helmet at Reddick’s car as the #45 came around the track. As for who was at fault, it depends on who you ask, according to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The incident was discussed at length by the NASCAR Hall of Famer on the Dale Jr. Download, where he expressed the difference between what the drivers and the fans want from someone reporting the race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the tough balancing act in the booth

Discussing the incident with co-host Mike Davis, Junior opened up on the tough part of saying what he sees as an analyst versus what the driver experiences while on the track.

Jr. said, “Look, in that moment, I’m watching that wreck, the 45, it was a low percentage pass, he was on the bottom of three going wide into turn one. Low percentage, probably not an optimal decision, on his part certainly, the 6 is at the very top. I, in the moment when I saw that replay, it’s still etched in my mind that the only car really moving is the 3 and he’s coming down the racetrack. I don’t think even the 6 was turning in just yet. The 45 certainly didn’t do him any favors, the 45 went straight, but you know, I had to say what I thought in that moment.”

“You know, you don’t love when a driver quickly comes into the, you know does an interview mid-race and calls your name out, a broadcaster right? You’re like, ‘Hey man, I’m just here doing my job, I’m doing what I’ve been’, if I don’t call that they’ll get somebody in there that will, I will not be in that booth too long if I can’t call it one way or another, even if I’m wrong or right.”

Dale Jr. is giving exactly what NASCAR fans want from him

Junior also said that fans only wanted one thing from commentators and analysts – their honest take, adding, “The fan wants to know your thoughts. They don’t want you to flip-flop, they don’t want you to call it thin or avoid it or neutral. They don’t like it, they don’t want that. They want really your gut feeling and if you can, if you can just believe in your gut in those moments and just say what you think.”

When asked if he had the chance to clear it out with Dillon after the race, Earnhardt replied, “It basically comes down to, he’s gonna race and he’s got his opinion about what went down and how he wants to move forward. And I’m doing my job, I think he understands and respects that I’m doing what I think I need to do in that moment.”