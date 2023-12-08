NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Is Scared to Be a Father: “If This Kid Can Make It..”

Feb 18, 2022; Pomona, CA, USA; NHRA team owner Tony Stewart (right) with wife, top fuel driver Leah Pruett during qualifying for the Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Racing a stock car is not easy. Still, Tony Stewart seems to have cruised through his long and illustrious career of driving these high-horsepower machines and winning several championships easily. However, now it’s going to get a bit tricky.

Smoke is not scared of buckling himself up to any race car. However, in a recent conversation with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Stewart revealed what he is scared of – starting a family.

The 3-time Cup Series champion said, “I’ve been asking myself that literally the last seven days. I am way more scared about starting a family”. But what has changed over the past week that had Stewart so tensed up?

Tony Stewart and his wife Leah Pruett are planning on having a baby. Surely, the fans would be having a heartwarming moment after hearing this news. But Stewart is having a hard time thinking about stepping into the shoes of a father.

“I can barely take care of myself,” said Stewart. “If this kid can make it to three years old on its own, it’s got a shot at surviving.

Tony Stewart is the only driver to have won championships in the IndyCar as well as NASCAR’s top-tier racing series. But he is going to be a dad for the first time. He said, “I don’t have any experience as a parent but I have a lot of experience driving. This is definitely one of the biggest jumps I’ve made in my driving career.”

“The family side of it I’m still learning how to try to be an average husband at best, trying to learn how to be a father at the same time is just another challenge,” he added.

Tony Stewart will replace his wife Leah Pruett as Top Alcohol Dragster

Tony Stewart is about to replace Pruett in her NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2024 as she goes on a hiatus to try to start a family. Stewart, who founded the Tony Stewart Racing dragster team after marrying Pruett, ran a Top Alcohol car last season. Winning two races, Stewart finished second in the points standings.

After finishing third in the Top Fuel championship last year, Pruett decided that it was time for her and Stewart to have a kid finally. And Stewart has supported her decision. According to The Athletic, Stewart said, “We had discussed starting a family and this was her decision. In those discussions, we came to the conclusion that the timing was up to her.”