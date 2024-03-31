“I Would Like to See That”: Denny Hamlin Demands Major Change for NASCAR-Netflix Project Moving Forward

Denny Hamlin was a major part of the successful Netflix-NASCAR docuseries, Full Speed. Many consider his role as an anchor between the show and the drivers who featured in it to be a crucial one. Now that the show has been on the air for months and had the desired results with viewership and stock car racing popularity, Hamlin has expressed that he’d like to see a big change in the second season of the show.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star took the mic in Richmond ahead of his Cup Series race when he made the comments on the show. “What you saw [In Season 1] is kind of the drivers and their personalities and whatnot,” he said.

“What you didn’t see is what makes those cars around in circles and makes this driver better than the other. Those are important stories to tell.”

Continuing, he acknowledged and praised Netflix for getting things right on a basic level, but mentioned that it was time to get a bit more technical. Denny Hamlin was the most prominent character in Season 1, having gotten the most screen time. He was extremely satisfied with the way the show turned out and has voiced the same on multiple occasions. While many other drivers are on the same page as him now, official news of a renewal is yet to arrive.

NASCAR’s President is optimistic about Full Speed: Season 2

Following the premiere of Full Speed, there have been significant jumps in race viewership and social media following for drivers. Considering that all the parties involved have had a favorable outcome, there aren’t any viable reasons for the show to be canceled just yet. NASCAR’s President, Steve Phelps, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio back in February that he hopes Netflix will sign a second season.

He said, “The Netflix show is an important show for us. If you haven’t seen the show, watch it. It’s terrific. It paints these guys in a different light. (…) The show’s terrific, and we think they’re gonna green light a second year for us. I would love to see 5 episodes instead of 8 episodes, but that’s just me. I think we should see 10.”

Phelps continued to believe that the show helps the promotion feed the core fan while attracting a new set of fans to stock car racing. Should the promotion and the media platform greenlight things, more drivers than seen in Season 1 could be a part of things.