“I’m Probably the Worst Person”: Denny Hamlin’s Honest Take on Driver Retaliation in NASCAR

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series continues to be a breeding ground for controversial racing methods and driver aggression as young drivers find their feet in stock car racing.

The latest case of questionable racing etiquette came at Martinsville Speedway this Friday. Christian Eckes, fearing that he might lose the race to Taylor Gray, hit his rear bumper with 10 laps to go. Eckes ended up reaching victory lane, but not without harming his own identity as a driver.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was one of those to whom the press reached out for comments on the incident. The #11 Toyota driver believes that neither driver can be faulted for wanting to win the race.

He said, “He [Eckes] certainly moved the guy [Gray] out of the way and didn’t give him an opportunity to make the corner, but that was a decision that he made and he probably feels okay with it.”

Repost to congratulate Christian Eckes on his NASCAR Truck Series WIN at Martinsville! He will race for a championship next weekend. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/C3eIQ26YE0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) November 2, 2024

Hamlin’s rather passive perspective could be owed to his own style of driving. It is no secret that he isn’t one to follow the rules of ethical racing in every scenario.

He continued to note that retaliating for something on the track and not crossing the lines when doing so, so as not to attract a penalty, is a tough job.

He added, “It is certainly a balance. I’m probably the worst person you can ask for that because I retaliated and got penalized. It is a self-policing sport until it is not … NASCAR never wants to get in the middle of officiating contact, although they do at times, but then you open yourself up to what is too blatant and that is a very murky line.”

Gray left fuming at Eckes’ driving style

Eckes secured his Championship 4 spot through the victory in Martinsville. But the cost that he paid is that he made an enemy out of Gray right before the finale.

The #17 Tricon Garage driver fumed after the race, “He races like that [with] everybody. He does that all year long. He’s done it to everybody.”

“He races [Tricon teammate] Corey [Heim] like that. He races everybody like that. But nobody cares because he’s won four races now.” The bewildering point for Gray was why Eckes had to move him out of the way when there was nothing to gain from it. His Championship 4 spot was already all but secured.

So, will he retaliate and prevent Eckes from winning the title? “It’s just gonna make me look like an idiot, and I don’t want to look like that,” Gray answered.

Drivers don’t forget the wrongs done to them, not in NASCAR. The upcoming Truck Series race in Phoenix has already earned all the drama it needs. Hamlin, on the other hand, can be expected to do his part for the Cup Series on Sunday.